Anupamaa: Aneri Vajani Talks About Audience Feedback; Says She Has Given Heart & Soul To Revelation Scene

Anupamaa is top show on the TRP chart. Recently, the makers introduced new twist with latest addition Aneri Vajani. Aneri is seen as Anuj Kapadia's sister, who has a bitter past/secret. In the upcoming episode, the secret will be out and Anupamaa will be shocked to know about the same.

The makers had released a promo in which Anuj blames himself for his sister Muku aka Malavika's condition. Malavika gets panic attack when she sees a man abusing and beating his wife. When Anupamaa asks Anuj about the same, he takes all the blame on himself and tells it's his mistake that he gave her rights to a wrong person, someone who did not know the difference between his wife's yes and no. Recently, Aneri spoke about the revelation scene and said that she has given heart and soul to the scene.

Aneri was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "I have given this scene my everything, whole and soul. The episode will soon be airing and what I have aimed to do in it, is to bring forth everything that a woman goes through, physically and mentally, when she is physically assaulted. I have given my heart, soul, but more importantly, I have given my voice to this scene. I just hope and pray that the viewers watching the episode understand the repercussions that come with physical assault trauma. I have given my everything to this episode, the scene, and the sequence and I did it with all my heart because I wanted people to know that physical assault is not a small issue that can be brushed aside or under the rug."

She added that she is grateful to the writers for writing the scene beautifully and equally thankful to the producer Rajan Shahi, director Sunand and her co-stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna for being so supportive for the scene.

About the feedback that she has been getting for the show, Aneri is glad that she is getting so much love for her character. She said, "The response for Muku has been absolutely overwhelming. I have received so much of love and warmth and appreciation from everybody; lot of people that I know and a lot more of those who I don't know, in the industry and otherwise. People are loving it and I am just so glad."