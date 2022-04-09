Anupamaa: Viewers Get Disappointed With No Intimacy Between Anupama & Anuj; See Tweets

Rupali Ganguly-starrer Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts with its unique content and amazing performances by the actors. According to the ongoing track, Anupama is all set to get married to Anuj Kapadia by going against Baa, Vanraj, Toshu and Kavya.

Ever since Anuj Kapadia's character entered the show, fans are just loving #MaAn's chemistry. Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly are indeed leaving fans impressed with their amazing acting talents. Since the show is getting more interesting with each passing day, MaAn fans are eager to see more closeness between Anupama and Anuj. However, they are disappointed with no intimacy between the on-screen couple.

They shared their thoughts on Twitter. Let's have a look-

Aayushis1234 "Anu-Anuj were all alone...All they had to do is romance talk about each other...Their future plans...Marriage excitement... But What did they talk about..Shah family...Mobile and family ka gyaan.. Makers it's not necessary to give social message in every episode !😩 #Anupamaa." im_mannu_ "Aree sizzling scene chahiye bhyi...smjh ni aarha kya...kitna tweet kare hum..😒 Anu or Anuj pyaar krte h ek dusre se..unki shaadi hone waali h fr bhi itna zyada distance leke kyu baithte h ye..🤦🤷 makers we need more pyar bhre scenes..plzz #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn #StarPlus." WhatsHa07390341 "These things r shown by the makers. It has turned cliche. 4 example kitchen scene, did not we see similar scene few days back? #Anupamaa's shyness, #AnujKapadia standing next to her? #MaAn romance should be improved. Lack of novelty is leading 2 no entertainment. ketswalawalkar." sobtian_pushp "#Anupamaa hashtag today Anyway makers let's go back to #MaAn dream sequences bcoz reality me tumse kuchh ho nhi rha."

Talking about Anupamaa, the show also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat and others in key roles. The show is being produced by Rajan Shahi.

(Social media posts are unedited)