Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra’s Father Has THIS To Say About His Son’s Relationship With Tejasswi Prakash

Bigg Boss 15 is getting tougher for the contestants with each passing day. The housemates are not leaving any stone unturned to become the finalists of the Salman Khan show. Amidst all the contestants, Karan Kundrra caught everyone's attention with his performance and his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash in the house. Well, the couple has often seen getting cosy inside the house. However, some netizens troll them for faking their relationship to survive in the game.

Well, host Salman Khan has given some advice to TejRan. Amidst all, Karan Kundrra's father SP Kundrra recently reacted to his son's relationship with Tejasswi Prakash. In conversation with ETimes TV, he said that his son's happiness and life is more important for him and his wife. He wants them to sort out certain things after coming out of the house.

SP Kundrra said, "Whatever we hear, we see on the show we trust and believe it. Most of the decisions are pending when we meet each other we will see. Karan and Tejasswi have to come out and we have to first meet each other. There are certain things that need improvement. Our intentions will be to help them stay together. There are certain things that they need to sort out. We are waiting for the time when they come out, we want to meet and see them and share our views with them. After all, it is my son's life and his happiness. That is more important for us."

While reacting to the fans' questions that Karan Kundrra's stopped playing for himself, his father SP Kundrra said, "We have not taught our kids to be crooked. We have always told them to think about others first and then think about themselves. Hopefully, everything will go well."

Looks like Karan Kundrra is very much clear with his thoughts about TejRan's relationship. He wants them to experience their relationship outside the Bigg Boss house. Let's see how the couple would manage to stay together outside the show.