Bigg Boss 16: Fahmaan Khan Doesn’t Want To Enter As Wild Card Contestant But May Go To Meet Sumbul Touqeer

There has been a lot of buzz in the media regarding Fahmaan Khan entering as a wild-card contestant on Bigg Boss 16. The actor, who has been linked with his Imlie co-actor Sumbul Touqeer, has now cleared the air about his rumoured participation in the popular show. In a recent interview with ETimes TV, he stated that he cannot stay locked in a house as he happens to be a very outdoor person.

It must be noted that Fahman and Sumbul’s track in Imlie ended a few weeks ago and the latter is currently in the Bigg Boss house. Khan spoke about the show and said, "After Imlie got over, I was approached for Bigg Boss, but currently I am not in a space to do the show. I do not want to get locked in the house for 60 days and not do anything at all. I am a very outdoor person and believe in going to work every day and do something productive."

He went on to add that he is quite adventurous at heart and right now, he wants to work and act and be part of many different projects. The actor further stated that he cannot manipulate or do things which do not show his real self.

On being quizzed about entering as a wild card entry, Fahman said, "Even if I am offered a wild card entry, I won't take it up because I am not the right person right now to enter Bigg Boss. I will be able to entertain viewers only with my acting skills and not as myself in the house. I love playing characters and that's what I enjoy doing the most."

He concluded by stating that he missed Sumbul and that if the makers call him to meet her inside the house, he would definitely go but not as a wild card contestant.