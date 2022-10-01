Bigg Boss 16: New Promos Show Salman Khan Grooving To Rajasthani Tunes and Removing Contestants' Blindfold

Bigg Boss 16 is premiering soon, and before the grand launch of the 16th season, Colors TV hosted an event on Friday (September 30). At the event, superstar host Salman Khan introduced two new contestants in his own fun style. Khan also revealed that the new season will have a fresh and different format. The season has already created a massive buzz amongst the audience as the channel has been dropping promos and giving hints about the participating contestants.

Several popular faces have been roped in for the show that surely guarantees a huge inflow of viewers. Earlier, on September 27, at another press conference, Salman welcomed the first contestant of the show, singer Abdu Rozik. The makers of Bigg Boss 16 are leaving no chance to up the excitement for the fans. Let's have a look at the two released promos that introduced the new contestants for the show.

Colors TV last night (September 30) shared a few new promos of Bigg Boss 16. Salman in the first promo can be seen matching steps with a female to the tunes of a Rajashtani song. The woman, dressed in traditional attire, appears overjoyed as she and Salman dance to the song on stage. She even teaches him the Rajasthani language. Sharing the promo video on the Colors TV Instagram page, the channel wrote, "Sirf 1 din ka hai intezaar, uske baad hoga entertainment behisaab! Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 kal se, raat 9:30 baje, sirf #Colors par." See the promo here

Another promo released by the channel showed Salman Khan welcoming one of the show's contestants. In the second promo, Khan is seen holding the hands of a female contestant and leading her to the stage. Fans are quite sure that the celebrity is Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. The contestant, wearing a pink and green suit that had mirror work and gota design on it, entered blindfolded, and Salman removed her blindfold on stage. She blushed as she shared with the star, saying, "I am doing India's biggest reality show, hence I had to see your face first." Salman then gives her a hug and welcomes her to the show. The caption for the promo read, "Kaun hai woh jo dekhna chahti hai Salman ka chehra Bigg Boss ke ghar mei daakhil hone se pehle?" See promo here

Another promo featured host Salman Khan and Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik, the show's first confirmed contestant. As he appears on the stage, Rozik hugs Salman and then sings one of his famous songs, "Dil Deewana" and displays his boxing prowess by striking a few punches. He further told Salman that he knew how to cook. When Khan asked him, "What khana you make?" Abdu claims that he can make burgers, and later he is seen enjoying burgers with Salman. The promo caption read, "Abdu Rozik apne andaaz mein karenge aapko entertain, are you ready to welcome him to the Bigg Boss House? Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 kal se, raat 9:30 baje, sirf #Colors par." See it here

For the uninitiated, Abdu Rozik is a Tajikistan singer, blogger, and musician. He also has a special appearance in Salman's most-anticipated movie, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.