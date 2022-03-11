Choti Sarrdaarni: Nimrit Ahluwalia & Mahir Pandhi To Quit; Makers In Process Of Casting New Lead Couple

Choti Sarrdaarni is one of the popular shows on television. The show stars Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Mahir Pandhi in the lead roles. As per the latest report, Nimrit will be exiting the show due to health issues. Earlier too, the actress had to take a short break and returned to the show after recovery. However, now yet again, the actress is forced to leave the show as doctors have advised her to take a short break from work.

As per Times Of India report, the makers and the actress have been trying to work things out for the last one month but are left with no option. Hence, they have decided to part ways amicably. After Nimrit's exit, Mahir too will leave the show. It is being said that the makers are in the process of casting a new lead couple for the show.

As per the leading daily's source, the new lead couple will not replace Nimrit and Mahir, but will play new characters. Apparently, Nimrit will be instrumental in bringing the new protagonist to the forefront.

The source said, "We are in the process of casting the new lead couple. We tried our best to retain Nimrit but her health is everyone's priority. The show is her baby and understandably, no one is happy with this development."

About the new leads, the source added, "The new lead couple will not replace Nimrit and Mahir. They will play new characters and in fact, Nimrit will be instrumental in bringing the new protagonist to the forefront. Once the new couple is established, Nimrit and Mahir's characters will fade out eventually. The new couple is expected to be introduced in the first week of April and a month later, Nimrit and Mahir will exit the show."