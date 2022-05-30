Kamya Panjabi Reveals She Left Behind An Envelope With Rs 1 Lakh Cash At A Pani Puri Stall In Indore

Kamya Panjabi recently revealed that she left behind an envelope with Rs 1 lakh cash when she visited a stall in Indore to enjoy pani puri. In an interview with TOI, the actress recalled how she became engrossed in eating and clicking pictures that she forgot about her envelope. It was only after reaching her hotel in Indore that she realised that her envelope was missing and she remembered leaving it at the stall.

It must be noted that Kamya had travelled to Indore recently for an event and while returning, she visited the stall to enjoy the snack on her friend’s insistence. Later when she noticed that the envelope missing, her friend returned to the stall and found it 'at the spot where we had left it'.

Kamya shared the incident and said, “I was in Indore on Sunday for an event. On my way back, my friend producer Santosh Gupta told me that there was a place at the Chappan Dukan, where a guy sells amazing pani puri. Indore being famous for its chaat, I couldn’t control my urge and decided to try it out. I had an envelope with me which had 1 lakh cash in it. So, I kept it aside on a table in his shop while I was eating. I got so engrossed eating it and taking pictures of the place that I left the envelope there.”

She went on to add, “My friend rushed to the place. I was stressed and kept hoping that I would get it back. I kept thinking to myself that if I get it back then I have to really thank my stars, because it was such a busy place. When he reached there, he found my packet at the spot where we had left it. He spoke to the pani puri stall owner Dinesh Gujjer and got it back.”

Kamya said that s was thrilled and didn’t know to react because she was almost sure that we wouldn't find it there. The actress confessed that something like this happening is so amazing and surprising. She believes that the people of Indore are really nice and kind.

On the professional front, Kamya was last seen in Colors TV’s Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The actress has also been a part of many popular shows over the years such as Reth, Astitva Ek Prem Kahani, Banoo Mein Teri Dulhann, Piya Ka Ghar, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak and Kyun Hota Hai Pyaar to name a few. She also appeared on the second season of Sony TV’s Comedy Circus and participated in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 7.