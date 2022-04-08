Kanika Mann Reveals Her Father Had Asked Her To Return Home As He Felt She Wasn't Interested In Studies

Kanika Mann, who started her career with music videos and Punjabi films, became a household name with her show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. The actress recently spoke about her journey as an actor and how she managed to convince her conservative parents to let her pursue a career in acting.

In an interview with ETimes TV, Kanika called herself an accidental actor. She said that after acceptance she got from the audience, she started enjoying herself a lot. She added that back then, she didn't know she wanted to became an actor as she was an all-rounder in her school and college. She further added that by the time she got into college in Chandigarh, she was active on Faceook and started getting offers for music videos, so it just happened.

She said that she didn't confide about pursuing acting as a career with anyone as no one would have accepted it. She added that she is from a typical Haryanvi, Jat family.

Kanika said, "My music video was released and my father said 'It's Kannu'. He asked me to return home since he felt I wasn't interested in studies. When I started, they put certain conditions on the clothes or scenes they wouldn't like to see me in. I have tried to remain within the boundaries. It's important for them to be happy. I used to get them on the set. They used to stay with me for 6 months in Mumbai. It's not their fault that they feel the industry is not for us."

She added, "They had not seen it and just heard about it from people. It was very important for them to experience it and know that this is work like any other industry. It's just a different world and its ways are different. Now they know it, they have accepted it. There are times that I feel laid back and don't want to go to an award show but he pushes me to go. He feels I should as I have got acceptance from the audience. This is my biggest win."

She said that thankfully, she didn't have to struggle to become an actor because by the time she came to Mumbai, she had done music videos and Punjabi films. She added that she was in Punjab earlier and doing my Bachelor's when she got a call for a show called Badho Bahu, whcih she did for six months before she bagged Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. Kanika further said that she auditioned for the show from Chandigarh and when she got to Mumbai, she straight away began to shoot.

She feels that she is blessed as she didn't have to figure out things. When she went back to do her master's (degree), she got a call for Guddan right before her exams.

Kanika concluded by saying that her journey has been amazing and she wants to play every character and explore as much as she can and wants to play versatile roles.