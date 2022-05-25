Karan Kundrra Doesn't Want To Do TV & Says He Finished A Film; Reveals Tejasswi Prakash Is His Dream Co-Star
Karan Kundrra is busy in his professional life. The actor is hosting Dance Deewane Juniors and is apparently busy with other projects. Recently, the actor spoke about his work and revealed that he has been offered a lot of shows. However, he doesn't want to do television right now and wants to do projects that inspire him. He said that he just finished a film and has a few other things in the pipeline.
The
actor
was
quoted
by
Times
Of
India
as
saying,
"A
lot
of
shows
have
been
offered
to
me,
but
at
the
moment,
I
don't
want
to
do
TV.
I
don't
want
to
do
anything
that
stretches
for
years.
I
want
to
do
projects
that
inspire
me
and
challenge
the
actor
in
me.
I
recently
finished
a
film,
which
will
be
announced
soon.
It's
from
the
makers
of
Mubarakan,
and
I
am
very
excited
about
this
project.
And
then
there
are
a
few
other
things
in
the
pipeline,
too.
My
fans
will
get
to
know
about
these
soon."
When asked about his dream co-star, he took his actress-girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash's name. He was all praise for her and called her extremely intelligent and passionate person. The actor also wished that she gets to work with experienced people and shine!
The actor concluded by saying, "It will be Tejasswi, not because she is my girlfriend, but because I know that she is an extremely intelligent and passionate person. I would love to see her work with directors who create magic on screen. Tejasswi has an immense amount of potential. I hope she gets to work with experienced people, the veterans from the industry, I am sure she will shine."
Karan also revealed that he and Tejasswi are busy with their projects and haven't thought about their wedding. He also rubbished their roka rumours.