Karan Kundrra Doesn't Want To Do TV & Says He Finished A Film; Reveals Tejasswi Prakash Is His Dream Co-Star

Karan Kundrra is busy in his professional life. The actor is hosting Dance Deewane Juniors and is apparently busy with other projects. Recently, the actor spoke about his work and revealed that he has been offered a lot of shows. However, he doesn't want to do television right now and wants to do projects that inspire him. He said that he just finished a film and has a few other things in the pipeline.

The actor was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "A lot of shows have been offered to me, but at the moment, I don't want to do TV. I don't want to do anything that stretches for years. I want to do projects that inspire me and challenge the actor in me. I recently finished a film, which will be announced soon. It's from the makers of Mubarakan, and I am very excited about this project. And then there are a few other things in the pipeline, too. My fans will get to know about these soon."



When asked about his dream co-star, he took his actress-girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash's name. He was all praise for her and called her extremely intelligent and passionate person. The actor also wished that she gets to work with experienced people and shine!

The actor concluded by saying, "It will be Tejasswi, not because she is my girlfriend, but because I know that she is an extremely intelligent and passionate person. I would love to see her work with directors who create magic on screen. Tejasswi has an immense amount of potential. I hope she gets to work with experienced people, the veterans from the industry, I am sure she will shine."

Karan also revealed that he and Tejasswi are busy with their projects and haven't thought about their wedding. He also rubbished their roka rumours.