Karan Kundrra On His Wedding With Tejasswi Prakash, Says ‘Pehli Shaadi Hai Joh India Ne Decide Karli Hai'

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been painting the town red with their romance. In a recent interview with RJ Siddharth, Karan Kundrra revealed that he has accepted that he will tie the knot with his girlfriend-actor Tejasswi Prakash. The actor added that this is the first wedding that is being decided by the people of India but no one has asked them about it. He also spoke about his family’s first interaction with Tejasswi and said that they called her the 'heart of the family'.

Karan said, "I've accepted ki meri shaadi Tejasswi se ho rahi hai (I've accepted that I'm getting married to Tejasswi). Pehli shaadi hai joh India ne decide karli hai ki ye toh honi hi hai. Humse toh koi puch hi nahi raha. (Ours is the first marriage that India has confirmed. No one is asking us about it).”

On being quizzed by Siddharth if they have discussed their marriage, Karan said that they have. On being further probed about their wedding date or if he wanted to tie the knot with Tejasswi this year, Karan said that he was ready from inside the Bigg Boss itself.

Meanwhile, the actor also spoke about his family’s first interaction with Tejasswi and said, “It's very important for me to know what my parents think about... They have dedicated their lives to us. We cannot be selfish. I believe two families come together when two people are in a relationship. It was a sigh of relief that they loved her. They called her heart of the family. I was like 'Thank God inko koi pasand aayi hai (they like someone)'."

For the uninitiated, Karan and Tejasswi fell in love on the reality show Bigg Boss 15. The couple, who is fondly referred to as TejRan by their fans, recently featured together for their first romantic music video 'Rula Deti Hai.’ The music video was released earlier this month and was highly appreciated by their ardent fans.