Karan Kundrra Says Right Now He & Tejasswi Need Time For Each Other; Reacts To His Sister's Tweet Against Teja

Post Bigg Boss 15, the contestants have gotten busy with thier lives and works. Tejasswi Prakash has bagged Naagin 6 and Karan Kundrra says that he is also busy in his life. The couple is much-loved and much talked about everywhere. Fans want to know when are they getting married as they seem so much in love with each other. However, both the actors want to spend some quality time to know about each other.

When asked about wedding plans, Karan told Times Of India that they have got used to each other but are not getting time to spend with each other like they did in Bigg Boss house. He said that four months of staying, fighting, laughing, crying, losing, winning together and suddenly they have to stay apart because she has taken up a show and they both are busy with their lives. We are just getting two- three hours with each other and have so much to talk about.

Karan added that they are growing together in a beautiful way. They have some spent time with each other's families and he assures that things will go in a right direction. But right now they need time for each other.

Karan was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I've never felt like this before. Our speed has also increased when communicating with each other. We are growing together in a beautiful way. Ab ye Kahan jaata hai kaise jaata hai, one thing I assure you it is only going to go in the right direction. I've spent some time with her parents and she has spent time with my family. She visited us for dinner. Everything is good, right now we need time for each other. But I am happy she's in her sasural Balaji Telefilms. It's beautiful."

Talking about his sister's tweet against Tejasswi, he spoke about the bond that he shares with his sister and jiju is and said that his jiju knows him from the fourth grade and he is like a kid for them, so they take things personally.

Tejasswi Prakash Talks About Bagging Naagin 6, Her Bond With Simba & Finding Time For BF Karan Amidst Shooting

Tejasswi Prakash Says Karan Kundrra Hasn't Asked Her For Marriage Yet; She Feels He Loves Umar More Than Her

He added, "I've very fierce women in my family and they feel a certain way about me because I've always been this way. Even if I am not showing that I am upset they know that I am not doing good or I am sad. They were never against Tejasswi in any way, they were against the narrative that was set through Tejasswi. It was very clear. She is very vocal about things and when she would fight with me, I understood the reason behind the fight, but my family was watching just an hour long episode from 24 hours so they were fighting against the narrative that was being set. But Tejasswi was fighting with me to get my attention."