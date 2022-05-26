KKK 12: Sriti Jha Showers Love On Her Kumkum Bhagya Co-Star Shabir Ahluwalia’s New Show Radha Mohan

After quitting Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya, Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha started working on other projects. Let us tell you, Shabir is currently seen in the new show Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan. On the other hand, Sriti Jha is all set to participate in the adventure-based celebrity reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 hosted by Rohit Shetty.

Recently, the actress was spotted at the launch of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. In an interview with Bollywood Life, Sriti Jha opened up about participating in the reality show and showered praises on her Kumkum Bhagya co-star Shabir Ahluwalia for his show Radha Mohan. She said, "He is looking so good on the show. He is incredible as we all know as an actor. Also, I loved the actress, Neeharika Roy who plays the female lead. She is doing a great job."

She further stated that Pragya and Kumkum Bhagya are an inseparable part of her life. While speaking about her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Sriti Jha said that she is very excited to be part of the show. Speaking about host Rohit Shetty, she said, "I feel he has a great personality. He always encourages people to not give up and to do their best. I am very keen to work with him."

Coming back to Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha, the duo was loved by many for their chemistry in Kumkum Bhagya. They were fondly called as 'AbhiGya' by their fans. Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, the show also has Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Rubina Dilaik, Chetana Pande, Shivangi Joshi, Tushar Kalia and many others as contestants. They are all set to fly to South Africa next month for the shoot.