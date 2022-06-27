Kundali Bhagya: Director Anil V Kumar Talks About Changes In Storyline & His Association With Ekta Kapoor
Kundali
Bhagya
has
been
in
the
news
since
a
while
now.
Dheeraj
Dhoopar,
who
played
the
role
of
Karan,
has
exited
the
show.
The
show
has
taken
a
leap,
post
which,
Shakti
Arora
has
entered
the
show.
Director-producer Anil V Kumar is all set to return to the show after a span of five years. The director spoke about the show, changes in the storyline and his association with Ekta Kapoor.
Talking about the show, Anil told IANS that he is feeling nostalgic because he had launched the show when it started, and now, he is back when the story is taking a leap with some old and new entries. He feels that when one starts the show, they create each character as per the maker's vision and every aspect count. He said that it all starts with a thought, writing, a maker's vision and direction in making the characters in a way that the viewers will like, now the show has grown and there is a element of freshness again.
About the changes in the storyline, he was quoted by IANS as saying, "When a show takes a leap, I always consider it as a new show because of the growth in each character, their interpersonal relationships change and the change is for the better! It's an interesting storyline and relatable. I am hoping that the viewers will like it and love them more."
Talking about his association with producer Ekta Kapoor, he said, "It was just at the start of my career in direction, when I was shooting in Shirdi, when I met Ekta. Ekta had come for darshan and she saw me and my work. The next thing I remember was I got a call from Balaji Telefilms. I was with Balaji for a major part of my career. They are very close to my heart, we are like family. I cannot describe the association in words, that respect, love comes from within."