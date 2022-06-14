Kundali Bhagya's Sanjay Gagnani Cites Example Of Bigg Boss & Says Audience Loves To Watch People Fight

Sanjay Gagnani, who plays the role of Prithvi Malhotra in Kundali Bhagya, recently spoke about the content of shows on television. The actor does agree with Hina Khan, who said that it's the audience who is to be blamed for regressive content on TV. He feels that television business is just demand and supply- what audience demand, makers supply it!

The actor was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying, "People find entertainment in such content, which is why they watch it. On television medium, it is all about demand and supply. At the end of the day, the goal of makers is to entertain the audiences."



Sanjay even cited Bigg Boss' example, where contestants are seen fighting and the show is still popular. He said that TV shows are also like that- audience love to watch people fight.

The Kundali Bhagya actor said, "The contestants keep fighting... Most of them don't compete in a healthy manner. But it is such a popular show. Our [fiction] TV shows are also like that. The audience loves to watch people fight. Hence, the makers design shows that way to cater to that demand."

It has to be recalled that Swaran Ghar's dupatta scene went viral and it attracted a lot of criticism. Sanjay admits that he too has done such illogical and bizarre scenes, but he never questioned his writers and directors as he knows that whatever they decide in terms of content, it is to keep the interest and attention of the viewers intact.

When asked if such negative reaction to such scenes and trolling affect him, he mentioned that the reactions doesn't affect him, if one knows what they are doing. He feels that if one can laugh at self, no trolls or criticism would affect the person. He said that before anyone laughs when he does something stupid on the screen or off-screen, he laughs at himself, and if not satisfied with work, he criticise himself.

As the viewers are aware, he plays the negative role in Kundali Bhagya. The actor mentioned that as an actor, he knows how he worked and after the scene, he analyse his performance. He added that as Sanjay if he is hating his character Prithvi, then it means that he will manage to convince the audience as well. He added that audience will hate him and troll him for all the stupidity that he does as the character.

On personal front, the actor is married to Poonam Preet last year (November). He said that they were in a live-in relationship for eight-nine years before getting married and added that thankfully, nothing changed them post marriage. He does get a little busy because of 12-hour shoot schedules everyday, but said that before and after shoots, he makes sure to spend all the time with his wife. He concluded that they haven't planned for family expansion yet as they are giving all their energies to their careers as they want to grow in life and they are going with the flow.