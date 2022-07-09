Latest TRP Ratings: Bhagya Lakshmi At 3rd Place; Naagin 6 Returns To Top 5 & Ravivaar With Star Parivaar Out

Top 3 Shows: Anupamaa, YHC & Bhagya Lakshmi

Anupamaa has retained its first place while Yeh Hai Chahatein has occupied the second place with and Bhagya Lakshmi is at the third place. The shows have managed to get 2.8, 2.1 and 2.1 ratings, respectively.

Naagin 6 & Imlie

While Colors TV's Naagin 6 has occupied the fourth place, Star Plus' Imlie is at the fifth place with 2.0 ratings each.

Top 6-10 Shows- YRKKH, GHKPM & BCHM

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped to the sixth place (2.0*) followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin at the seventh place (2.0*), Banni Chow Home Delivery at eight place (1.9*), Kumkum Bhagya at ninth place (1.8*) and Kundali Bhagya at the 10th place (1.8*).

(PS: * is in terms of TRP Ratings)

TRP Toppers (Online): Anupamaa Bags 1st Place; Imlie Witnesses A BIG Jump

Payal Rohtagi Looks Radiant At Haldi Ceremony; A Look At Dreamy Pictures From Her & Sangram's Sangeet Ceremony



Top 7 Channels

Star Plus, SAB TV and Colors TV are the top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to sixth places, respectively.