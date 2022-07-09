    For Quick Alerts
      Latest TRP Ratings: Bhagya Lakshmi At 3rd Place; Naagin 6 Returns To Top 5 & Ravivaar With Star Parivaar Out

      The latest TRP ratings for Week 26 (June 25-July 1 2022) are out. While Anupamaa has retained its top spot, Bhagya Lakshmi and Naagin 6 has witnessed big jump. Ravivaar With Star Parivaar is out of top 10. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Banni Chow Home Delivery have witnessed drop. Among channels, Star Plus has retained its first place. Take a look at top 10 shows and top 7 channels.

      Top 3 Shows: Anupamaa, YHC & Bhagya Lakshmi

      Anupamaa has retained its first place while Yeh Hai Chahatein has occupied the second place with and Bhagya Lakshmi is at the third place. The shows have managed to get 2.8, 2.1 and 2.1 ratings, respectively.

      Naagin 6 & Imlie

      While Colors TV's Naagin 6 has occupied the fourth place, Star Plus' Imlie is at the fifth place with 2.0 ratings each.

      Top 6-10 Shows- YRKKH, GHKPM & BCHM

      Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped to the sixth place (2.0*) followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin at the seventh place (2.0*), Banni Chow Home Delivery at eight place (1.9*), Kumkum Bhagya at ninth place (1.8*) and Kundali Bhagya at the 10th place (1.8*).

      (PS: * is in terms of TRP Ratings)

      TRP Toppers (Online): Anupamaa Bags 1st Place; Imlie Witnesses A BIG JumpTRP Toppers (Online): Anupamaa Bags 1st Place; Imlie Witnesses A BIG Jump

      Top 7 Channels

      Star Plus, SAB TV and Colors TV are the top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to sixth places, respectively.

      Story first published: Saturday, July 9, 2022, 21:39 [IST]
