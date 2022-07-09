Latest TRP Ratings: Bhagya Lakshmi At 3rd Place; Naagin 6 Returns To Top 5 & Ravivaar With Star Parivaar Out

The
latest
TRP
ratings
for
Week
26
(June
25-July
1
2022)
are
out.
While
Anupamaa
has
retained
its
top
spot,
Bhagya
Lakshmi
and
Naagin
6
has
witnessed
big
jump.
Ravivaar
With
Star
Parivaar
is
out
of
top
10.
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
and
Banni
Chow
Home
Delivery
have
witnessed
drop.
Among
channels,
Star
Plus
has
retained
its
first
place.
Take
a
look
at
top
10
shows
and
top
7
channels.
Top
3
Shows:
Anupamaa,
YHC
&
Bhagya
Lakshmi
Anupamaa
has
retained
its
first
place
while
Yeh
Hai
Chahatein
has
occupied
the
second
place
with
and
Bhagya
Lakshmi
is
at
the
third
place.
The
shows
have
managed
to
get
2.8,
2.1
and
2.1
ratings,
respectively.
Naagin
6
&
Imlie
While
Colors
TV's
Naagin
6
has
occupied
the
fourth
place,
Star
Plus'
Imlie
is
at
the
fifth
place
with
2.0
ratings
each.
Top
6-10
Shows-
YRKKH,
GHKPM
&
BCHM
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
has
dropped
to
the
sixth
place
(2.0*)
followed
by
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin
at
the
seventh
place
(2.0*),
Banni
Chow
Home
Delivery
at
eight
place
(1.9*),
Kumkum
Bhagya
at
ninth
place
(1.8*)
and
Kundali
Bhagya
at
the
10th
place
(1.8*).