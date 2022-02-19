    For Quick Alerts
      Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Hai Chahatein & Imlie Swap Places; Bhagya Lakshmi Replaces Hunarbaaz

      The latest TRP ratings for Week 6 (February 5- February 11, 2022) are out. The top 3 shows retain their places while Yeh Hai Chahatein and Imlie swap places. Also, Hunarbaaz is out of top 10 list and is replaced by Bhagya Lakshmi. Among Channels, there are no changes as Star Plus and Colors TV are top two channels. Take a look at top 10 shows and top 7 channels.

      Top 5 Shows

      Top 5 Shows

      Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Hai Chahatein and Imlie are at the top five spots. The shows have garnered 3.6, 2.8, 2.8, 2.7 and 2.6 ratings, respectively.

      Top 6-10 Shows: Udaariyaan, Kumkum Bhagya & Bhagya Lakshmi

      Top 6-10 Shows: Udaariyaan, Kumkum Bhagya & Bhagya Lakshmi

      At the sixth place is Udaariyaan (2.3) followed by Kumkum Bhagya (2.3) at the seventh place, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 (2.1) at the eighth place, Kundali Bhagya (2.1) at the ninth place and Bhagya Lakshmi (2.0) at the tenth place.

      Star Plus & Colors' Popular Shows

      Star Plus & Colors' Popular Shows

      Star Plus' Pandya Store and Vidrohi have grabbed 1.7 and 0.6, respectively.

      Colors TV's shows Hunarbaaz, Thapki Pyar Ki, Choti Sarrdaarni, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan and Balika Vadhu 2 have managed to get 1.5, 0.7, 1.5, 1.4, 1.3, 0.8 and 1.0 ratings.

      Other Popular Shows

      Other Popular Shows

      Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show, India's Got Talent and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 have managed to get 1.5, 1.8 and 0.6 ratings, respectively.

      Sab TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 1.5 and 0.4 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Top 7 Channels

      Top 7 Channels

      Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.

      Story first published: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 7:30 [IST]
      X