Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Hai Chahatein & Imlie Swap Places; Bhagya Lakshmi Replaces Hunarbaaz

Top 5 Shows

Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Hai Chahatein and Imlie are at the top five spots. The shows have garnered 3.6, 2.8, 2.8, 2.7 and 2.6 ratings, respectively.

Top 6-10 Shows: Udaariyaan, Kumkum Bhagya & Bhagya Lakshmi

At the sixth place is Udaariyaan (2.3) followed by Kumkum Bhagya (2.3) at the seventh place, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 (2.1) at the eighth place, Kundali Bhagya (2.1) at the ninth place and Bhagya Lakshmi (2.0) at the tenth place.

Star Plus & Colors' Popular Shows

Star Plus' Pandya Store and Vidrohi have grabbed 1.7 and 0.6, respectively.

Colors TV's shows Hunarbaaz, Thapki Pyar Ki, Choti Sarrdaarni, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan and Balika Vadhu 2 have managed to get 1.5, 0.7, 1.5, 1.4, 1.3, 0.8 and 1.0 ratings.

Other Popular Shows

Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show, India's Got Talent and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 have managed to get 1.5, 1.8 and 0.6 ratings, respectively.

Sab TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 1.5 and 0.4 TRP ratings, respectively.

TMKOC's Priya Ahuja Talks About Fluctuating TRPs; Reveals If Dayaben Or Nattu Kaka's Absence Affecting Show

Tejasswi Prakash, Mouni Roy To Surbhi Jyoti, Hina Khan, Here Is The Net Worth Of Actresses Who Played Naagin

Top 7 Channels

Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.