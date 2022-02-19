Pandya Store: Akshay Kharodia Changes His Decision, Plans To Resume Shooting In May

Akshay Kharodia, who played the role of Dev Pandya in Pandya Store, had decided to quit the show, as he wanted to spend time with his wife Divya, who is pregnant and will deliver in April. The couple got married in June last year. However, the actor has now changed his mind and decided to continue the show.

Akshay revealed that he will be taking a short break and will resume shooting in May.

The actor was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "I had planned to quit the show, but now I have changed my decision. I will be taking a short break and will resume shooting for the show in May. My wife will deliver in April, so I will get a good amount of time to be with her and the baby."

The producer of the show Sunjoy Wadhwa confirmed the development and clarified that they never looked for a replacement. He said, "Akshay was quitting the show to join his wife Divya in Uttarakhand because the couple is expecting their first baby. We would like to wait for him to return in such circumstances."

He added that in a TV show, there are many characters and the story revolves around many characters, so if one of the characters has to take a break from the show, the story or track can be adjusted accordingly. He concluded by saying that they didn't feel an immediate need to replace Akshay's character currently.