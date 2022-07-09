Payal Rohtagi Is All Smiles As She Dances With Sangram Singh At Their Sangeet

Lock Upp fame Payal Rohatgi is all set to get married to her wrestler-boyfriend Sangram Singh today (July 9) in Agra. The couple had been together since past 12 years. The pre-wedding festivities started with mehendi ceremony. Payal looked radiant in a bright pink and orange bandhani salwar suit as she was getting her mehendi. Recently, she also shared a few pictures with Sangram from the ceremony and captioned it as, "A woman's most precious jewel is the man she marries ❤️." In the pictures, Payal looked beautiful in orange-green lehenga while Sangram looked dapper in black.

Ahead of their wedding, Payal's brother shared a glimpse of Payal's romantic performance from their Sangeet ceremony, which was held yesterday (July 8), by sharing a video on his Instagram account.



In the video, Payal was all smiles as she danced with Sangram. The couple was seen engrossed in a conversation. At the Sangeet, Payal looked lovely in a white and gold-toned lehenga, while Sangram is seen in a blue and white kurta pyjama.

Earlier, the couple had visited Rajeshwar Mahadev Mandir, which is almost 850 years old temple, to seek blessings of Mahadev and Ma Parvati. The couple had also shared a few dreamy pictures on their Instagram account. Payal looked beautiful in a maroon lehenga while Sangram donned a yellow kurta and paired it with a jacket.

Apparently, the couple is getting married in Agra at a plush hotel. Payal plans to wear her nani's gold kada on her D-day and she had told a leading daily that her outfits are in sync with Sangram. The couple also plans to feed 200 animals, 100 orphan children and plant 100 trees on their wedding day.