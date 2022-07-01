After Shailesh Lodha, Raj Anadkat Quits Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Auditions For New Tapu Begin: Reports

Recently, Shailesh Lodha quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after being a part of the show for more than 13 years. Meanwhile, it has been speculated for a while now that Raj Anadkat, who is popular for portraying the role of Tapu, may also bid adieu to the show.

It must be noted that the young actor hasn’t been shooting for the past few days. However, neither Raj nor the producers have given any statement about it. In the meantime, when

Mandar Chandwadkar aka Bhide was asked about Raj Anadkat's exit, he told Pinkvilla, "As artists, we don't know if he has quit the show but he had some health issues due to which he hasn't been shooting for the past few days. I haven't seen him on the set."

According to an India Today report, auditions for the new Tapu have begun. For the uninitiated, Raj Anadkat had replaced actor Bhavya Gandhi in the role of Tapu back in 2017. There were rumours of him quitting the show in December last year as well but it looks like he has finally bid farewell to the long-running sitcom this time.

Talking about Raj Anadkat, the 25-year-old is currently vacationing in Dubai with his mother and sister. The actor. who keeps his fans and followers abreast via social media, recently also dropped a cryptic message about some special news whilst uploading a picture with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh.

Asit Kumarr Modi's show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has continued to entertain the viewers for more than 13 years now. The popular show has an ensemble cast of talented actors including Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Sunayana Fozdar, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi and more.