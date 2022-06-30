Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Asit Modi Remembers Late Ghanshyam Before Introducing New Nattu Kaka

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most-loved and long-running sitcoms on television. The show has been in the news since a long time for one or the other reason. Recently, the producer of the show Asit Modi remembered late actor Ghanshyam Nayak, who played the role of Nattu Kaka. The actor passed away last year due to cancer.

The creator and producer also introduced to new Nattu Kaka, which will be played by actor Kiran Bhatt and hoped that the audience will love the actor same way like Ghanshyam.

In the video shared on TMKOC's official YouTube page, Asit remembered Ghanshyam before introducing Kiran. The producer remembered how Ghanshyam made people laugh and no one can replace him, but as the saying goes, 'the show must go on'!

The video opens with Asit Modi entering Gada Electronics, the shop owned by Jethalal (Dilip Joshi), where Nattu Kaka works. Then the old clips of Ghanshyam at the shop are shown. Later, Asit says that even Nattu Kaka must be laughing watching comedy that happens at Gada Electronics and then welcomes Kiran.

Asit says, "Every artists only seeks love, and all of you have always showered us with a lot. We were just a small entertainer and it's only because of your love, we have achieved so much. It's my only request now that you give a lot of love to the new Nattu Kaka. Do forgive us if we make some mistakes. I am confident he will stand up to all your expectations. Actors may keep changing, some may go away, some just quit, but the character will remain. The show must go on."

Several fans got emotional watching the video and remembering late actor. They also welcomed new Nattu Kaka. Take a look at a few comments!

Minarva Tripathi: Asit Modi's way of introducing a new actor is really heart touching....hatts off for such a producer who is involved so much with the show and not only sponsering the show....lovely introduction.

TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 Tops The Chart; Woh Toh Hai Albelaa Witnesses A Big Drop

Harshad Chopda Says He Has Fallen In Love Quite A Few Times But Couldn't Reach Till The Marriage Phase

Mansavi Rathore: The old characters were very good,no one can replace them but still we welcome new nattu kaka....! Ghanshyam Nayak was seriously great !👏.

Ansuman Bhusan: Ghanshyam Nayak Cannot be replaced .... But We are Happy to See Nattu Kaka's Character is Back Again ♥️♥️♥️.

Chinmoy: Tears appear when we see old episodes of nattu kaka..what a legend..will remember him for life.