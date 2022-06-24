Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Raj Anadkat Teams Up With Ranveer Singh For 'Special Project'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah’s Tapu aka Raj Anadkat recently shot for 'something big’ with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. The actor is unable to contain his excitement as he shared a series of photos with the Gully Boy star on his social media account whilst heaping praises on his infectious energy on the sets.

Raj dropped selfies with Ranveer, in which we see the latter smiling and looking cool in a casual brown T-shirt and a cap. Anadkat even penned a heartfelt note in his caption describing how deeply he admires his 'favourite actor’. He also elaborated about this upcoming project in which he will be sharing screen space with Singh.

Taking to Instagram, Raj wrote, "Can’t keep calm 😭😭😭 because it’s the one and only @ranveersingh ❤️❤️ My favourite actor 🥹 I adore him so much and working with him again was a different experience altogether. Shot for something really very big with this legend @ranveersingh 😍😍❤️ Can’t control my excitement to share more about this special project of my life ❤️ It will be out soon , stay tuned 😍😍also he gave so many compliments to me 😍🥹 His energy on set was on another level. It was a pleasure working with him on this special project ❤️ can’t express my feelings in words 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻." Take a look!

Meanwhile, it was also reported a few days ago that Raj would soon be seen making his debut in a music album. The actor will feature in a song produced by Ramji Gulati and the actor said he is ready to experiment and had always wanted to star in a music video. He told TOI, "Doing music videos has always been on my career checklist. In today's digital age, music is just a tap away. Excited to feature in this one. I will never limit myself, I am open to do good work."

Raj also expressed his desire to work on the OTT platform, do music videos whilst even trying his luck in Bollywood, and work in pan India films. It must be noted that Raj has lately been missing from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah sparking speculations that like Neha Mehta, Shailesh Lodha and Disha Vakani, he too might quit the longest-running sitcom.