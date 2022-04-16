Roadies 18: Sapna Malik-Angad Bawa Eliminated; Kevin Almasifar Gets Emotional

MTV's popular and longest running adventure-based youth reality show Roadies 18 has been hitting the headlines ever since it was announced. The show, which is being hosted by Sonu Sood has been shot in South Africa. The ex-contestants are paired up with a new Roadie and perform the task.

As revealed earlier, buddy pairs Kavya Khurana-Sidharth Manoj and Sapna Malik-Angad Bawa were in the danger zone and were all set for elimination task, wherein they had to collect 5000 rhodium points. However, as an advantage, Sapna-Angad ans Kavya-Sidharth got 3000 and 750 rhodium points from their team, the remaining of which were supposed to be earned by doing the task.



In the latest episode, the buddy pairs performed elimination task, wherein they had to perform- pair walking on planks, zip lining, solving a puzzle and eating Bunny Chow (vada pav of huge size). The pair taking the least amount of time in the tasks would win. Also, the buddy pairs get a chance to select more buddy pairs, who would help them in winning the task.

First round was won by Sapna and Angad. Although Kavya and Sidharth lost the first round they picked up the pace in next round. During the announcement of results, Kavya and Sapna get into a small argument.

Finally, host announced the result. Sapna-Angad were left behind 500 rhodium points while Kavya-Sidharth won the last round and secured their spot back in the game.

Hence, Sapna and Angad were eliminated. As the duo bid goodbye, Kevin Almasifar, who was a close friend of Sapna, got emotional.