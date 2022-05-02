Sambhavna Seth Reveals Technicians From The Sets Of Bhojpuri Movies Would Stare At Her; Read Statement

Sambhavna Seth, who is known for her outspoken nature and badass attitude, recently shared a very shocking incident from the past. The actress revealed that when she used to do item numbers in Bhojpuri movies, many technicians would stare at her.

In conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Sambhavna Seth also revealed that she didn't want to get married to her now-husband Avinash Dwivedi. However, the reason behind it is not what you think. She said that people used to perceive item girls as undignified. However, she feels that it was quite a respectful job for her as she had to work hard on her dancing skills.

The Bigg Boss 2 contestant said, "In my eyes, I am working hard, doing my job, running my household, doing it the right way not wrong so I would feel that I don't want to get married I want to just stay the way I am, then I had two dogs and I wanted to keep it that way." She also revealed that her parents were not in favour of her marriage with Avinash.

While recalling the incident with the technicians on the sets of a Bhojpuri movie, Sambhavna Seth said, "I had to become kadak to show the world that 'mere saath panga mat lena'. Because I was a dancer, also when you are dancing in Bhojpuri movies people over there, the technical department, they all would stare. With those deep necks and backless blouses and those small ghagras- one had to become like that. Either I let them see, or I keep a demeanour that 'if you look at me, I will kill you'."

Sambhavna Seth also revealed that after participating in Bigg Boss 2, she lost more than half of her work due to her personality shown in the house. Talking about Sambhavna's personal life, she got married to Avinash Dwivedi in 2016.