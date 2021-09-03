Sidharth Shukla Funeral: Sambhavna Seth & Her Husband Fight With Mumbai Police; Watch Video

Sidharth Shukla's funeral took place today (September 3, 2021) at 3 pm in Oshiwara Crematorium, Mumbai. Many celebs like Aly Goni, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Sambhavna Seth and others attended his last rites. Well, the entire nation was keeping an eye on Sidharth Shukla's funeral, however, Sambhavna Seth and her husband Avinash Dwivedi caught everyone's attention.

Apparently, a video of Sambhavna Seth and her husband Avinash Dwivedi is going viral on social media, in which the couple can be seen fighting with Mumbai Police. In the video, one can see, a group of cops pushing Sambhavna's husband. After seeing the police's reaction, the Bigg Boss 2 contestant got angry and engaged in a verbal spat with the policemen. The entire brawl happened inside the crematorium.

After coming out of the funeral, Sambhavna Seth expressed her sadness with ETimes TV. She said, "I am in shock, I just came from his house, and I saw his mother was in shock. After Sushant Singh Rajput, the major shocking news for me is Sidharth's demise. I just don't believe that he is no more."

Yesterday, Sambhavna Seth had shared a post on Instagram to mourn Sidharth Shukla's death. She wrote, "Nooooooooooooooo This cant be true @realsidharthshukla No No No."

Well, Sidharth Shukla's untimely death indeed shocked everyone. For the unversed, the Bigg Boss 13 winner passed away due to a massive heart attack on September 2, 2021. He was 40 and is survived by his mother and two sisters. He was last seen in the ALT Balaji web series, Broken But Beautiful 3 opposite Sonia Rathee.