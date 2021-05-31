Sambhavna Seth Sends Legal Notice To Delhi Hospital After Blaming It For Her Father’s Demise

Actress Sambhavna Seth's father SK Seth passed away due to a cardiac arrest on May 8, 2021 in Delhi's Jaipur Golden Hospital. He was 80, and had tested positive for COVID-19. After her father's demise, Sambhavna blamed the hospital authorities and medical staff for not giving proper treatment to her father. And now, the actress has finally taken legal action against the hospital.

In an interview with Times of India, Sambhavna Seth informed that she has sent a legal notice to the hospital. The actress said, "I have sent a notice to the hospital for deficiency in services, medical negligence, lack of proper care and attention, and non-responsive behaviour." During an interaction with the leading news portal, Sambhavna revealed that her father was admitted to the hospital on April 30, 2021, four days after he tested positive for COVID-19. At that time, medical staff had assured them that he would recover soon.

According to Sambhavna Seth, when her brother visited her father, he was shocked after seeing his hands tied. The Bigg Boss 2 contestants' brother untied his father's hands but was later told by the staff that it was to dissuade him from removing the saline supply. A day before his demise, Sambhavna's brother informed her that their father had been put on oxygen support.

Sambhavna Seth Blames Hospital For Her Father's Demise; Actress To Take Legal Action

The actress later flew down to Delhi and visited the hospital to see her ailing father. Sambhavna said that she was completely shocked after seeing her father's hands and legs tied to the bed. "There was no one attending to my father and I was shocked to see the paucity of medical facilities. I shot a video to highlight the issue, but the staff argued with me and heckled me to delete it. Seeing his condition, I ran from pillar to post to meet the senior doctor of the hospital, but all attempts proved futile. Eventually, one of the doctors briefed me about my father's health. He told me that his condition had improved and that he was assigning an attendant to take care of him," Sambhavna Seth added.

While speaking about the last moments of her father, Sambhavna Seth said that the doctors told her that her dad had suffered a cardiac arrest. She wanted to see him, but doctors stopped her and said that they were trying to revive him. Later, she was told that he died of a severe attack. The entire fiasco left Sambhavna angry and heartbroken as she felt that they already knew her father was gone.

Sambhavna Seth further stated that she has immense respect for medical staff and frontline workers. The diva has some questions related to her father's treatment; hence, she sent a legal notice to the hospital.

On the professional front, Sambhavna Seth has worked in several music videos and movies. She was also a part of Bigg Boss 8: Halla Bol.