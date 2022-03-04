Shaheer Sheikh And Hiba Nawab’s Woh Toh Hai Albelaa To Have A Silsila Twist: Report

Shaheer Sheikh, Anuj Sachdeva, Kinshuk Vaidya and Hiba Nawab-starrer Woh Toh Hai Albelaa is all set to start from March 14, 2022 on Star Bharat. The promos of the show have been creating a solid buzz amongst the masses. Produced by Rajan Shahi, fans are very eager to see Shaheer Sheikh in a never-seen-before avatar.

Amidst all, ahead of the show's premiere, a source close to the development informed Bollywood Life about the major twist which has a lot of similarities with Amitabh Bachchan, Jay Bachchan and Rekha-starrer Silsila (1981), directed by Yash Chopra.

For the unversed, Woh Toh Hai Albelaa is about a younger brother who assumes all the responsibilities of his elder sibling including marrying his fiancée. According to the portal, Anuj Sachdeva will be seen in only 15 episodes, as his character will be dying in the show.

The source said, "The character of Shaheer Sheikh's elder brother played by Anuj Sachdeva is there for only 15 episodes. After that, we see his demise. Shaheer Sheikh decides to take up his responsibilities including marrying his fiancée, which is played by Hiba Nawab. But Shaheer's character is in love with some other girl. As of now, there are huge chances of a new actress being paired with him. However, this is daily and you never know what the audience might like. The production house is in talks with a number of top actresses."

Well, in Silsila too, Amitabh Bachchan's character was shown marrying his elder brother Shashi Kapoor's fiancée Jaya Bachchan after his untimely demise. Looks like Woh Toh Hai Albelaa's twist will definitely add some masala to the plot.

Talking about the show, Woh Toh Hai Albelaa was already in the news for its casting. Earlier, Raqesh Bapat was supposed to play the role of Anuj Sachdeva. However, he couldn't do the same. Fans are eager to witness the show on the small screen. Stay tuned!