Shaheer Sheikh's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa & Cezanne Khan's Appnapan Promos OUT

While old shows are going off-air either due to the low TRP rating or their plots' ending, new shows are ready to replace them! Many shows are in the pipeline, and Shaheer Sheikh and Cezanne Khan's shows are few among them.

Shaheer Shiekh's new show Woh Toh Hai Albelaa is produced by Rajan Shahi and will be aired on Star Bharat. The makers released the promo of the show, which looks refreshing. Shaheer's fresh and new look is major highlight of the show, and the show's plot too looks quite unique.

In the promo, Shaheer is seen 'bindaas' as he captures a picture in a different angle by performing herioc stunts for his vlog may be! Anuj Sachdev calls Shaheer his bhai (brother), Kinshuk Vaidya is also seen in the promo, who may be is his friend or brother as well.

It is being said that Hiba Nawab will also be seen in the show. She will be paired opposite Shaheer.

On the other hand, television czerina Ekta Kapoor's new show Appnapan- Badalate Rishton Ka Bandhan will be aired on Sony TV. The show will also have Rajshree Thakur in the lead role.

As per the promo, the show's story revolves around the kids, who live with their mother and misses their father's love and affection and the kids, who stay with their father, miss their mother's care because of their father's inattentive nature due to busy work schedule.