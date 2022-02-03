Sunil Grover's Doctor Says He Had Suffered Heart Attack; Actor Discharged After Undergoing 4 Bypass Surgeries

The news of Sunil Grover being hospitalised due to chest pain came as a shock for many of them. It was said that the actor underwent a bypass surgery in Mumbai's Asian Heart Institute and is recovering. As per the latest report, the actor and comedian has been discharged from the hospital today (February 3).

The doctor at the hospital revealed to ETimes TV that Sunil had suffered a heart attack and was also found COVID-19 positive at the time of admission. The actor was discharged after undergoing four bypass surgeries.

The doctor said, "Sunil Grover is a young TV artist. He had chest pain after which he was adviced to visit the hospital. After blood tests and ECG, it was discovered that he had suffered a heart attack. He was given medication and medically stabilised. He was also found Covid positive. Although he had no symptoms - no fever, no cough - the treatment was given for that as well. After a week, an angiography was done. It showed blockages in all 3 major heart (coronary) arteries with 100% block in 2 arteries and 70-90% block in third artery. His heart function was normal and fortunately, there was no damage to heart muscle. Hence, a bypass surgery was recommended and done. He has recovered well and is being discharged now." (sic)

As per the report, Sunil had an eventful postoperative recovery and was discharged on February 3, i.e., seven days after surgery. Apparently, he has recovered well, was walking around and doing his day-to-day activities.

Dr Ramakanta Panda was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "Since he has received all arterial grafts using internal mammary arteries, his long term results should be good and he will be able to lead a normal life in the long term with proper care which should include proper diet, exercise, yoga and medicine. He is a positive person with a bright outlook to life." (sic)

The news of his heart surgery came as a shock to many fans, who took to social media to wish him a speedy recovery. Veteran actress Simi Garewal tweeted, "Am shocked that @WhoSunilGrover has had heart surgery. Filling our hearts with laughter & joy..at the cost of his own. I pray he recovers fast.. He has a formidable talent..& I'm a huge fan!!"