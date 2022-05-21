Tanvi Malhara Reveals She Had A Crush On Her Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho Co-Star Kunal Jaisingh

Tanvi Malhara is all set to make her acting debut with Colors TV's upcoming show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho. She will be sharing screen space with Kunal Jaisingh. Recently, in an interview with India Forums, the debutant revealed that she had a crush on Kunal Jaisingh ever since she was him in Ishqbaaaz.

Tanvi Malhara said, "Of course, who hasn't? I think every girl has had a crush on him and I too had a crush on him. I and my sister used to watch him in Ishqbaaz and would often tell each other how good looking Kunal is and would often wonder how can a person look so good, we loved the way he talked. When I met him and told my sister that I was going to work opposite Kunal, my sister was very happy. She was not happy that I bagged the role. She was happy that I was going to work opposite Kunal, she was very excited. We are all very happy. Even in my hometown Jalgaon, everyone is happy that I am working opposite Kunal. Well, I am very grateful."

While speaking about her character, Tanvi Malhara said that she is playing the role of Katha. She admitted that she resonates with her character in many ways. After getting shortlisted for the role, she said, "I have always wanted to be the reason behind people smiling. So when I was offered Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho, I was very happy because the first show I am going to do is a reflection of what I want to do in life, which is to make everyone smile."

Talking about the show, Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho is starting on June 1. The show also stars Aalisha Parveen, Abhishek Malik, Neha Narang, Hiten Paintal, Dipali Pansare, Jignesh Soni and others in key roles.