Tejasswi Prakash Proves Her Love For Karan Kundrra; Says ‘Karan Is Very Professional And Supportive’

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are making headlines for their relationship post-Bigg Boss 15. Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Life, Tejasswi revealed that Karan is more possessive and insecure than her. She also revealed that he has not allowed her to kiss on-screen. Well, her statement didn't go down well with Karan Kundrra fans as they started questioning Tejasswi's love for him.

Karan Kundrra also took to Twitter and said that he has read some negative things about him and no one will defend him for the same. However, soon after that, Tejasswi Prakash came out in support of him and tweeted, "Blessed are those who find companionship. And it's sad when a joke is turned into 'toxicity'. I am good with love, those who want to can choose their negativity! @kkundrra you are perfect, and I'm one lucky gal!."

Tejasswi Prakash also shared her clarification with the media by releasing a statement. While speaking about the statement, in which she stated that Karan Kundrra is not allowing her to indulge in any kissing scenes on-screen, the Naagin 6 star said, "Over the years I have never really had to do such scenes on screen for any of my shows, and even if I have to do something of that sort it will only be when the script requires me to go in that direction. Coming to Karan, he has been in this industry long enough to know that when work calls for a requirement it is important. Karan is very professional and supportive and would never interfere in work decisions related to me."

Tejasswi indeed proved her love for Karan by taking a stand for him at the right time. She revealed that their statements were very light-hearted. She said, "In fact, he was just teasing me by saying no kissing scenes because I was the one who was teasing him in the past for doing such scenes on screen. So honestly both our statements were just light-hearted. Neither of us would come in between our work requirements because we both Karan and I are thorough professionals at the end of the day."

After her statement, TejRan fans must be feeling happy seeing their immense love and respect for each other. The duo is currently busy with their respective work commitments. They have decided to spend some time with each other before thinking about marriage.