Tejasswi Prakash To Participate In Dance Reality Show With Beau Karan Kundrra? Naagin 6 Actress Answers

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been giving major couple goals to their fans. The duo never misses any chance to impress their fans by sharing their lovey-dovey videos and pictures on Instagram. In one of the recent Instagram stories of Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi and Karan were seen dance together. After seeing them dancing, many fans expressed their desire to see them together in a dance reality show.

For the unversed, show like Nach Baliye is famous for real-life couples flaunting their amazing dance moves together. Interestingly, Tejasswi Prakash was also recently asked if she is ready to participate in dance reality shows with Karan Kundrra.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Tejasswi Prakash said, "I don't know because I can dance but I'm shy, he cannot dance but he's not shy at all! He says 'Yes, I'll dance' and I ask 'What are you going to do?' Woh khushi khushi dance kar lega. He's extremely confident and that is something I love." Let us tell you, Karan Kundrra is currently hosting Dance Deewane Juniors judged by Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji.

Teja often visits Dance Deewane Juniors sets to meet her beau Karan despite having a tight work schedule. A few days ago, they were surprised by their fans on the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors as the TejRan fans brought a cake for them.

Talking about their relationship, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash came close to each other in the Bigg Boss 15 house. They started dating each other on the show, and after the show, they never missed any chance to spend quality time together. For the unversed, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen playing the lead role in Naagin 6 while Karan Kundrra is also a part of Lock Upp as a jailor.

The duo is reportedly planning to get married soon. Stay tuned for their official wedding date announcement!