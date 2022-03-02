Upasana Singh On Her 'Fallout' With Kapil Sharma: There Was No Rift But People Thought I Wasn't Happy With Him

Upasana Singh, who used to play the popular character of Bua on Comedy Nights With Kapil, has dismissed the rumours about having differences with Kapil Sharma. In a recent interview with ETimes TV, the actress said that there is no animosity between her and Kapil. She clarified that she first quit the show because of the commitment issues and not because she fought with Kapil.



Upasana said, "When I was playing Bua, it was fun working with Kapil. Later, he started his own show and moved to another channel. I could not move to another channel because I had signed a contract and had to continue working for the channel. There was no rift with Kapil but people thought I wasn't happy working with him." The actress then shared that she is willing to work with Kapil again if she gets a good character.

She added, "I did a few episodes with Kapil but then I realised I wanted to do something creatively satisfying than just be a part of his show for a few minutes. Kapil and I are on good terms and we regularly communicate with each other. I am hoping that he will someday write a role for me because that will justify my talent and creatively satisfy me as an actor. I don't want to work because I have to do something on television. That's the reason, currently, I haven't taken up any projects on television."

Upasana concluded by stating that Kapil is a nice guy and he also gave a voice over for her Punjabi film. She then said that whenever he will think of something suitable for her, she will work with him. However, he knows that she won't just do anything on his show just for the heck of it.

It must be noted that when Kapil took his show to Sony TV and left Colors TV, Upasana and a few other members of Kapil's team had parted ways with the comedian. Singh was later seen in a new show named Gangs of Filmistan that had Sunil Grover, Shilpa Shinde and other popular comedians.