Woh Toh Hai Albelaa SPOILER: Aparna Dixit To Play Shaheer Sheikh AKA Kanha's Love Interest

Rajan Shahi's new show Woh Toh Hai Albelaa has been in the news ever since it was announced. The show stars Shaheer Sheikh, Anuj Sachdeva, Kinshuk Mahajan and Hiba Nawab in the lead roles. The current track is keeping the viewers hooked to the show.

As per the latest update, Aparna Dixit, who was seen in Bepanah Pyaarr, will enter the show as Shaheer Sheikh AKA Kanha's (Krishna's) love interest.

While talking to India-Forums, Aparna spoke about her role and said that she is excited about the show. The actress said that she loves Kanha immensely and is possessive about him.

Aparna was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "My character Anjali is very energic bubbly todays, generation girl never think twice before doing anything. She loves Kanha a lot and is also very possessive for him . She is also strong support of Kanha. Its an interesting character."

She concluded by saying, "I am excited and happy to be associated with the show and looking forward for a great journey ahead."

As per the report, Aparna has already started shooting and will enter the show soon. We will have to watch the upcoming episodes to know how the makers are planning her entry and how her role will spice up the show.

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.