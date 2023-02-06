Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta’s Junooniyatt Heroine Neha Rana Wants THIS Contestant To Win The Show

Neha Rana Working With Bigg Boss 16 Contestants In Junooniyatt

Interestingly, Neha Rana is working with Bigg Boss 16 contestant Gautam Singh Vig as well besides Ankit in Junooniyatt. Ahead of her's show's behaviour, the actress recently talked about the reality show and her experience of working with Gautam and Ankit.

Neha Rana On Working With Ankit Gupta & Gautam Singh Vig In Junooniyatt

Talking about sharing screen space with Ankit and Gautam, Neha told ETimes, "I saw them on Bigg Boss. Before that, I didn't know much about them. In fact, I haven't followed the show. I watched it for a month because of my mother, who follows it religiously."

Neha Rana Rooting For A Bigg Boss 16 Contestant

Sharing her thoughts about Bigg Boss 16, Neha stated, "My choice is influenced by my mother. She liked Gautam and wanted him to win, so I also ended up liking his game. I didn't follow the reality show, as I wasn't too keen."

Neha Rana Wants Priyanka Chahar Choudhary To Win Bigg Boss 16

Well, Ankit Gupta's Junooniyatt leading lady Neha Rana is rooting for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Yes, you read that right! She added, "After Gautam got evicted, I feel Priyanka will win the show."

Will Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Win Colors TV’s Bigg Boss 16?

Since the very beginning, Udaariyaan actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been making headlines due to her strong opinions and game. Now, it'll be interesting to see if she'll win the winner's trophy of Bigg Boss 16 or not. Keep watching this space for more updates!