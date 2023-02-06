Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta’s Junooniyatt Heroine Neha Rana Wants THIS Contestant To Win The Show

Bigg
Boss
16
Update:
The
sixteenth
season
of
Colors
TV's
hit
reality
series,
hosted
by
Dabangg
star
Salman
Khan,
is
coming
ending
this
week
and
everyone
is
going
to
miss
seeing
their
favourite
celebrities
on
their
TV
screens
daily.
TV
star
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
is
the
latest
contestant
to
get
evicted
from
the
controversial
reality
show.
After
her
exit,
only
six
participants
are
currently
locked
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house
-
Archana
Gautam,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
MC
Stan,
Shalin
Bhanot,
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
and
Shiv
Thakare.
Bigg
Boss
16:
Did
Sumbul
Blame
Fahmaan
For
Her
Eviction?
Says
'Tere
Manifestation
Ke
Chakkar
Mein...'
As
the
grand
finale
of
Bigg
Boss
16
is
just
a
few
days
away
now,
popular
celebrities
and
former
Bigg
Boss
contestants
have
finally
come
out
to
support
their
favourites.
After
Arjun
Bijlani
and
Kamya
Punjabi
among
others,
now
Ankit
Gupta's
Junooniyatt
heroine
Neha
Rana
too
has
revealed
the
name
of
the
Bigg
Boss
16
contestant
who
according
to
her
will
win
the
show.
Bigg
Boss
16:
Priyanka
Choudhary
Hits
A
Big
Milestone
Ahead
Of
Finale,
Breaks
Record
Of
Last
3
Seasons
Neha
Rana
Working
With
Bigg
Boss
16
Contestants
In
Junooniyatt
Interestingly,
Neha
Rana
is
working
with
Bigg
Boss
16
contestant
Gautam
Singh
Vig
as
well
besides
Ankit
in
Junooniyatt.
Ahead
of
her's
show's
behaviour,
the
actress
recently
talked
about
the
reality
show
and
her
experience
of
working
with
Gautam
and
Ankit.
Neha
Rana
On
Working
With
Ankit
Gupta
&
Gautam
Singh
Vig
In
Junooniyatt
Talking
about
sharing
screen
space
with
Ankit
and
Gautam,
Neha
told
ETimes,
"I
saw
them
on
Bigg
Boss.
Before
that,
I
didn't
know
much
about
them.
In
fact,
I
haven't
followed
the
show.
I
watched
it
for
a
month
because
of
my
mother,
who
follows
it
religiously."
Neha
Rana
Rooting
For
A
Bigg
Boss
16
Contestant
Sharing
her
thoughts
about
Bigg
Boss
16,
Neha
stated,
"My
choice
is
influenced
by
my
mother.
She
liked
Gautam
and
wanted
him
to
win,
so
I
also
ended
up
liking
his
game.
I
didn't
follow
the
reality
show,
as
I
wasn't
too
keen."
Neha
Rana
Wants
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
To
Win
Bigg
Boss
16
Well,
Ankit
Gupta's
Junooniyatt
leading
lady
Neha
Rana
is
rooting
for
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
She
added,
"After
Gautam
got
evicted,
I
feel
Priyanka
will
win
the
show."
Will
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
Win
Colors
TV’s
Bigg
Boss
16?
Since
the
very
beginning,
Udaariyaan
actress
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
has
been
making
headlines
due
to
her
strong
opinions
and
game.
Now,
it'll
be
interesting
to
see
if
she'll
win
the
winner's
trophy
of
Bigg
Boss
16
or
not.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates!