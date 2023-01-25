After Winning Hearts In Bigg Boss 16, Abdu Rozik Finalised For THIS International Reality Show?
Abdu Rozik participated in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16 and won many hearts with his cute antics in the controversial reality show. He recently left the show due to his work commitments and fans are missing him.
Story first published: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 13:47 [IST]
