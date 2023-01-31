BB16: Fans Upset With Shiv Thakare After He Claims ‘Sumbul Ne Kaam Nikaal Liya’; Say ‘This Wasn’t Expected’

Think
about
the
most
innocent
contestant
on
Bigg
Boss
16
and
we
have
just
one
name
in
the
mind
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan.
The
Imlie
actress
has
won
millions
of
hearts
with
her
innocence,
honesty
and
simplicity.
Despite
all
the
ups
and
downs
in
her
journey,
Sumbul
has
emerged
as
a
strong
player.
However,
the
diva
made
the
headlines
of
late
after
a
video
of
Shiv
Thakare
surfaced
online
wherein
he
claimed
that
Sumbul
has
made
it
so
far
just
because
of
the
support
of
one
or
the
other
contestant
in
the
house.
He
said,
"Sumbul
asli
hai
but
ek
baat
mujhe
abhi
feel
ho
raha
hai
ki
usne
kaam
nikal
lia
aisa
mujhe
thoda
feel
hota
hai.
Wo
sahi
hai.
Jaisi
hai
waisi
hai.
Lekin
unhone
support
support
me
yahan
tak
aa
gayi.
But
wo
nakli
nahi
lagti
mujhe.
Mera
usko
support
nahi
tha.
Wo
Sajid
Sir
ki
priority
thi
pehle
se.
Abhi
bhi
meri
priority
MC
Stan
and
Nimrit
hai
baad
me
wo
hai.
Choti
hai
to
isliye
thoda
bond
hai
but
meri
help
nahi
hui
usko".
This
didn't
go
down
well
with
fans
and
they
have
been
disappointed
with
Shiv's
remarks.
A
Twitter
user
wrote,
"I
just
can't
believe
in
my
ears
that
he
said
this
ki
sumbul
meri
priority
ni
hai
aur
vo
support
le
le
kar
yahan
tak
pahunchi
hai
..
the
happiness
in
Biggboss
voice
after
hearing
this
on
another
level!".
Another
user
commented,
"Shiv
se
expectation
nhi
tha,
bhot
dispointed
kiya
h
shiv
ne
aaj,
hn
mandli
ne
emotionally
support
jrur
kiya
h
sumbul
ko
but
wo
yhaa
tk
bs
Apne
fan's
or
khud
ki
bajah
se
phuchi
hai
na
ki
mandli
ki
bajah
se,
kuch
v
bolte
hai
yrr
ye
log".
Check
out
the
tweets
here:
With
the
equations
changing
frequently
in
the
house,
it
will
be
interesting
to
see
how
long
the
mandali
will
stick
together
in
the
game.
Meanwhile,
as
Bigg
Boss
16
is
inching
towards
its
grand
finale,
Bigg
Boss
16
is
set
to
witness
an
interesting
nomination
round
tonight
and
it
will
be
interesting
to
see
who
will
manage
to
escape
the
nomination
round.
Story first published: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 11:10 [IST]