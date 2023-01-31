BB16: Fans Upset With Shiv Thakare After He Claims ‘Sumbul Ne Kaam Nikaal Liya’; Say ‘This Wasn’t Expected’

Shiv Thakare made the headlines after he claimed that Sumbul Touqeer Khan has survived so far on Bigg Boss 16 just because of the support. However, his statement has left the audience quite upset.

Think about the most innocent contestant on Bigg Boss 16 and we have just one name in the mind Sumbul Touqeer Khan. The Imlie actress has won millions of hearts with her innocence, honesty and simplicity. Despite all the ups and downs in her journey, Sumbul has emerged as a strong player. However, the diva made the headlines of late after a video of Shiv Thakare surfaced online wherein he claimed that Sumbul has made it so far just because of the support of one or the other contestant in the house.

He said, "Sumbul asli hai but ek baat mujhe abhi feel ho raha hai ki usne kaam nikal lia aisa mujhe thoda feel hota hai. Wo sahi hai. Jaisi hai waisi hai. Lekin unhone support support me yahan tak aa gayi. But wo nakli nahi lagti mujhe. Mera usko support nahi tha. Wo Sajid Sir ki priority thi pehle se. Abhi bhi meri priority MC Stan and Nimrit hai baad me wo hai. Choti hai to isliye thoda bond hai but meri help nahi hui usko".

This didn't go down well with fans and they have been disappointed with Shiv's remarks. A Twitter user wrote, "I just can't believe in my ears that he said this ki sumbul meri priority ni hai aur vo support le le kar yahan tak pahunchi hai .. the happiness in Biggboss voice after hearing this on another level!". Another user commented, "Shiv se expectation nhi tha, bhot dispointed kiya h shiv ne aaj, hn mandli ne emotionally support jrur kiya h sumbul ko but wo yhaa tk bs Apne fan's or khud ki bajah se phuchi hai na ki mandli ki bajah se, kuch v bolte hai yrr ye log".

Check out the tweets here:

No matter how they edit those words were spoken by him. Kaam nikalkar yahan tak aayi hai which translates to used people to reach here. Sad that this is how he thinks about her. #SumbuITouqeerKhan #SumbulSquad #BiggBoss16 #BiggBoss #BB #BB16 #SalmanKhan — SalmaniacMsdian (@SalmaniacMsdian) January 30, 2023

So glad #PriyankaChaharChaudhary exposed mandli's truth today. They have been using #SumbuITouqeerKhan for personal benefits and in return she was never saved from nominations but still Shiv had the audacity to say they supported her. How was she supported? #Biggboss16 — Armaan (@Armaan98453048) January 30, 2023

i just can’t believe in my ears that he said this ki sumbul meri priority ni hai aur vo support le le kar yahan tak pahunchi hai ..

the happiness in Biggboss voice after hearing this on another level!

Aur karo shivsum! 💔#SumbulTouqeerKhan | #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/nQp05mkmWd — • (@LetsLoveSumbul) January 30, 2023

Shiv ne hazaar baar nimrit ko choose Kiya hai over sumbul uske problem nhi hai . Hum expect bhi nhi karte usse na hi sumbul karti hai per saying that she used mandali is disgusting. She has never got any favour #SumbuITouqeerKhan — PRIYA K (@PRIYAK47623289) January 30, 2023

Shiv se expectation nhi tha 😢, bhot dispointed kiya h shiv ne aaj, hn mandli ne emotionally support jrur kiya h sumbul ko but wo yhaa tk bs Apne fan's or khud ki bajah se phuchi hai na ki mandli ki bajah se, kuch v bolte hai yrr ye log, — Saniya (@SaniyaA70110988) January 30, 2023

With the equations changing frequently in the house, it will be interesting to see how long the mandali will stick together in the game. Meanwhile, as Bigg Boss 16 is inching towards its grand finale, Bigg Boss 16 is set to witness an interesting nomination round tonight and it will be interesting to see who will manage to escape the nomination round.