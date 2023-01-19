Bigg Boss 16: EX Jhalak Winner Thinks Shiv Thakare Did Right By Taking Priyanka’s Name, Says ‘Finale Aagaya…’

Bigg Boss 16 Update: A popular TV star who has been supporting Shiv Thakare states that he did right by taking Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's name instead of choosing Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

Salman Khan's hit reality show Bigg Boss 16 is now just a few days away from its grand finale and only nine contestants are currently locked inside the BB house after the recent exits of Sreejita De, Sajid Khan, and Abdu Rozik.

All the contestants, including Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, and Archana Gautam, are trying to put their best foot forward in the last four week.

As the finale of Colors TV's controversial show has been scheduled to take place on February 12, the makers recently introduced the ticket to the finale week task and made Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia the new captain of the house.

Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Questions Shiv Thakare For Choosing Priyanka Over Her, Says 'Sab Cameras Ke Liye Hai'

As a part of the task, Bigg Boss housemates have to take the captaincy from her and the task's winner will also get a ticket to the finale week. Last night, contestants were asked to choose one among them who'll fight against Nimrit for captaincy.

All of them were asked to take the names of contestants who deserve the ticket to finale week and captaincy. Interestingly, Shiv took MC Stan and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's names.

