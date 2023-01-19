    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Bigg Boss 16: EX Jhalak Winner Thinks Shiv Thakare Did Right By Taking Priyanka’s Name, Says ‘Finale Aagaya…’

    Bigg Boss 16 Update: A popular TV star who has been supporting Shiv Thakare states that he did right by taking Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's name instead of choosing Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.
    Bigg Boss 16: Ex Jhalak Winner Faisal Khan Shiv Did Right Priyanka Nimrit

    Salman Khan's hit reality show Bigg Boss 16 is now just a few days away from its grand finale and only nine contestants are currently locked inside the BB house after the recent exits of Sreejita De, Sajid Khan, and Abdu Rozik.

    All the contestants, including Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, and Archana Gautam, are trying to put their best foot forward in the last four week.

    As the finale of Colors TV's controversial show has been scheduled to take place on February 12, the makers recently introduced the ticket to the finale week task and made Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia the new captain of the house.

    As a part of the task, Bigg Boss housemates have to take the captaincy from her and the task's winner will also get a ticket to the finale week. Last night, contestants were asked to choose one among them who'll fight against Nimrit for captaincy.

    All of them were asked to take the names of contestants who deserve the ticket to finale week and captaincy. Interestingly, Shiv took MC Stan and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's names.

    Shiv’s Reason For Choosing Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

    Revealing the reason behind taking Priyanka's name, Shiv said that she's a strong player. At last, the majority of contestants chose Shiv to compete with Nimrit. In tonight's (January 19) episode of Bigg Boss 16, Nimrit will question him for choosing Priyanka instead of her.

    Bigg Boss 16: Faisal Khan Came Out In Shiv Thakare’s Support

    Taking to social media, TV star and former Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa winner Faisal Khan supported Shiv Thakare and stated that he did 'absolutely right' by taking Priyanka and Stan's names.

    Faisal Clears ‘No Hate To Nimrit’

    In his tweet, he wrote, "#ShivThakare did absolutely right in today's episode, no hate to #nimrit. Finale aagaya nazdeek." Do you agree with him? Share your views in the comments section below.

    Faisal Khan’s Love For Shiv Thakare

    After walking away with the Bigg Boss Marathi 2 trophy, Shiv Thakare has been winning hearts in Bigg Boss 16 too. Since the very beginning, Faisal has been fully supporting Shiv who is counted among the strongest players. Now, it'll be interesting to see if he'll win the hit Colors show or not. Keep watching this space for more updates!

