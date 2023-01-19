Bigg Boss 16: EX Jhalak Winner Thinks Shiv Thakare Did Right By Taking Priyanka’s Name, Says ‘Finale Aagaya…’

Salman
Khan's
hit
reality
show
Bigg
Boss
16
is
now
just
a
few
days
away
from
its
grand
finale
and
only
nine
contestants
are
currently
locked
inside
the
BB
house
after
the
recent
exits
of
Sreejita
De,
Sajid
Khan,
and
Abdu
Rozik.
All
the
contestants,
including
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
Shiv
Thakare,
Shalin
Bhanot,
and
Archana
Gautam,
are
trying
to
put
their
best
foot
forward
in
the
last
four
week.
As
the
finale
of
Colors
TV's
controversial
show
has
been
scheduled
to
take
place
on
February
12,
the
makers
recently
introduced
the
ticket
to
the
finale
week
task
and
made
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
the
new
captain
of
the
house.
Bigg
Boss
16:
Nimrit
Questions
Shiv
Thakare
For
Choosing
Priyanka
Over
Her,
Says
'Sab
Cameras
Ke
Liye
Hai'
As
a
part
of
the
task,
Bigg
Boss
housemates
have
to
take
the
captaincy
from
her
and
the
task's
winner
will
also
get
a
ticket
to
the
finale
week.
Last
night,
contestants
were
asked
to
choose
one
among
them
who'll
fight
against
Nimrit
for
captaincy.
All
of
them
were
asked
to
take
the
names
of
contestants
who
deserve
the
ticket
to
finale
week
and
captaincy.
Interestingly,
Shiv
took
MC
Stan
and
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary's
names.
Ishq
Mein
Ghayal:
Karan
Kundrra
Reunites
With
THIS
Bigg
Boss
15
Co-Contestant
But
There's
A
Twist
Shiv’s
Reason
For
Choosing
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
Revealing
the
reason
behind
taking
Priyanka's
name,
Shiv
said
that
she's
a
strong
player.
At
last,
the
majority
of
contestants
chose
Shiv
to
compete
with
Nimrit.
In
tonight's
(January
19)
episode
of
Bigg
Boss
16,
Nimrit
will
question
him
for
choosing
Priyanka
instead
of
her.
Bigg
Boss
16:
Faisal
Khan
Came
Out
In
Shiv
Thakare’s
Support
Taking
to
social
media,
TV
star
and
former
Jhalak
Dikhhla
Jaa
winner
Faisal
Khan
supported
Shiv
Thakare
and
stated
that
he
did
'absolutely
right'
by
taking
Priyanka
and
Stan's
names.
Faisal
Clears
‘No
Hate
To
Nimrit’
In
his
tweet,
he
wrote,
"#ShivThakare
did
absolutely
right
in
today's
episode,
no
hate
to
#nimrit.
Finale
aagaya
nazdeek." Do
you
agree
with
him?
Faisal
Khan’s
Love
For
Shiv
Thakare
After
walking
away
with
the
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
2
trophy,
Shiv
Thakare
has
been
winning
hearts
in
Bigg
Boss
16
too.
Since
the
very
beginning,
Faisal
has
been
fully
supporting
Shiv
who
is
counted
among
the
strongest
players.
Now,
it'll
be
interesting
to
see
if
he'll
win
the
hit
Colors
show
or
not.
