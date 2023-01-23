    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Bigg Boss 16: Bollywood Calling For Priyanka, Salman To Offer Her THIS Film After The Show?

    Bigg Boss 16: In last night’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, host and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan asked Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to meet him after the show as he has something for her.
    By
    |
    BB 16: Bollywood Calling For Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Salman Khan

    Bigg Boss 16 Update: TV actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who rose to fame after playing the lead role of Tejo in the hit Colors show Udaariyaan, entered the sixteenth season of Salman Khan's controversial reality show in October last year.

    Since then, the actress has been winning hearts with her stint in the top-rated show so far. From rivalry with Shiv Thakare to her friendship with Ankit Gupta, Priyanka is counted among the strongest players inside the Bigg Boss house and has been continuously grabbing eyeballs.

    Bigg Boss 16: Not One, 2 Popular Celebs To Replace Salman Khan As Host Till Grand Finale?Bigg Boss 16: Not One, 2 Popular Celebs To Replace Salman Khan As Host Till Grand Finale?

    Not just viewers, she has got the attention of BB 16 host Salman as well. In last night's (January 22) episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, he even asked her to meet him outside as he has something for her.

    Bollywood Calling For Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

    Bollywood Calling For Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

    The latest buzz suggests that the Bollywood superstar is set to offer her a feature film. According to Bigg Boss Khabri, the popular Twitter handles that share all the updates related to Bigg Boss 16, Salman has a film in mind for Priyanka in which she might be cast opposite a newcomer. Yes, you read that right!

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: EX Contestant Praises Sumbul Touqeer Khan For Her 'Main Nahi Badli' Statement

    Priyanka With A Newcomer In Salman’s Production Venture?

    Priyanka With A Newcomer In Salman’s Production Venture?

    The tweet read, "I heard Salman will offer her a film which will be produced by him (SK Films) and she will be cast against a newcomer. Big thing for Priyanka! Debut Bollywood." However, nothing is yet confirmed.

    Salman Khan’s Keen Interest In Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

    Salman Khan’s Keen Interest In Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

    A few weeks ago, while talking to Priyanka, the superstar stated that he looks out for her because he thinks that she has a long way to go in the industry. Later, when Sajid Khan asked her about the contestants with whom he would like to work after Bigg Boss 16, Salman took Priyanka's name. Well, isn't it huge?

    Priyanka Chahar Choudhary In Consideration For Naagin 7?

    Priyanka Chahar Choudhary In Consideration For Naagin 7?

    Even before her exit from Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is making the right kind of choice as she's being considered for multiple projects. Besides Salman, Ekta Kapoor is reportedly interested in her as well. According to the ongoing buzz, The Udaariyaan star might play the lead role in Naagin 7. However, an official announcement is still awaited.

    Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s MyGlamm Win

    Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s MyGlamm Win

    Interestingly, Priyanka has already won the MyGlamm Face of the Season contest in Bigg Boss 16. After winning the competition, she bagged an advertisement with Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor along with prize money of Rs 25 lakh.

    Comments
    More BIGG BOSS 16 Stories
    Latest Stories
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    X