Bigg Boss 16: Bollywood Calling For Priyanka, Salman To Offer Her THIS Film After The Show?

Bigg
Boss
16
Update:
TV
actress
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
who
rose
to
fame
after
playing
the
lead
role
of
Tejo
in
the
hit
Colors
show
Udaariyaan,
entered
the
sixteenth
season
of
Salman
Khan's
controversial
reality
show
in
October
last
year.
Since
then,
the
actress
has
been
winning
hearts
with
her
stint
in
the
top-rated
show
so
far.
From
rivalry
with
Shiv
Thakare
to
her
friendship
with
Ankit
Gupta,
Priyanka
is
counted
among
the
strongest
players
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
house
and
has
been
continuously
grabbing
eyeballs.
Bigg
Boss
16:
Not
One,
2
Popular
Celebs
To
Replace
Salman
Khan
As
Host
Till
Grand
Finale?
Not
just
viewers,
she
has
got
the
attention
of
BB
16
host
Salman
as
well.
In
last
night's
(January
22)
episode
of
Weekend
Ka
Vaar,
he
even
asked
her
to
meet
him
outside
as
he
has
something
for
her.
Bollywood
Calling
For
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
The
latest
buzz
suggests
that
the
Bollywood
superstar
is
set
to
offer
her
a
feature
film.
According
to
Bigg
Boss
Khabri,
the
popular
Twitter
handles
that
share
all
the
updates
related
to
Bigg
Boss
16,
Salman
has
a
film
in
mind
for
Priyanka
in
which
she
might
be
cast
opposite
a
newcomer.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Priyanka
With
A
Newcomer
In
Salman’s
Production
Venture?
The
tweet
read,
"I
heard
Salman
will
offer
her
a
film
which
will
be
produced
by
him
(SK
Films)
and
she
will
be
cast
against
a
newcomer.
Big
thing
for
Priyanka!
Debut
Bollywood." However,
nothing
is
yet
confirmed.
Salman
Khan’s
Keen
Interest
In
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
A
few
weeks
ago,
while
talking
to
Priyanka,
the
superstar
stated
that
he
looks
out
for
her
because
he
thinks
that
she
has
a
long
way
to
go
in
the
industry.
Later,
when
Sajid
Khan
asked
her
about
the
contestants
with
whom
he
would
like
to
work
after
Bigg
Boss
16,
Salman
took
Priyanka's
name.
Well,
isn't
it
huge?
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
In
Consideration
For
Naagin
7?
Even
before
her
exit
from
Bigg
Boss
16,
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
is
making
the
right
kind
of
choice
as
she's
being
considered
for
multiple
projects.
Besides
Salman,
Ekta
Kapoor
is
reportedly
interested
in
her
as
well.
According
to
the
ongoing
buzz,
The
Udaariyaan
star
might
play
the
lead
role
in
Naagin
7.
However,
an
official
announcement
is
still
awaited.
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary’s
MyGlamm
Win
Interestingly,
Priyanka
has
already
won
the
MyGlamm
Face
of
the
Season
contest
in
Bigg
Boss
16.
After
winning
the
competition,
she
bagged
an
advertisement
with
Bollywood
actress
Shraddha
Kapoor
along
with
prize
money
of
Rs
25
lakh.