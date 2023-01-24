    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Naagin 7: Ekta Whispers ‘I’ll Call You’ In THIS BB16 Contestant’s Ears, Is She CONFIRMED For The Show? - VIDEO

    Naagin 7 Lead; Ekta Kapoor recently appeared on Bigg Boss 16 and stated that one of the contestants will soon get a call from her for Naagin 7. Later, she whispered ‘I’ll call you’ in a popular contestant’s ears.
    Naagin 7: Soap queen Ekta Kapoor recently appeared on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 to audition all the contestants for a role in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 along with director Dibakar Banerjee.

    While Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia got selected for LSD 2, Ekta revealed that she'll sign another Bigg Boss housemate for Naagin 7 once the top-rated reality show comes to an end next month. She added that one of the female contestants will soon get a call from her team for the next installment of the hit Nagain franchise.

    She chose not to announce the name of the actress who got finalised for Naagin 7 as Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 is currently airing on Colors TV.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 9:51 [IST]
    X