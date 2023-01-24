Naagin 7: Ekta Whispers ‘I’ll Call You’ In THIS BB16 Contestant’s Ears, Is She CONFIRMED For The Show? - VIDEO
Naagin 7 Lead; Ekta Kapoor recently appeared on Bigg Boss 16 and stated that one of the contestants will soon get a call from her for Naagin 7. Later, she whispered ‘I’ll call you’ in a popular contestant’s ears.
Story first published: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 9:51 [IST]
