Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Controversy- Samridhii's Co-star REACTS To Shehzada Dhami's EXIT: It's Lesson To...

Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
Controversy:
Things
turned
ugly
on
the
sets
of
Star
Plus'
hit
show
as
two
leads
were
fired
due
to
unprofessional
behaviour.
In
a
major
development,
Rajan
Shahi
terminated
Shehzada
Dhami's
and
Pratiksha
Honmukhe's
contracts.
His
decision
set
several
tongues
wagging.
"Recent
events
have
prompted
Directors
Kut
Production
to
take
a
firm
stance
against
unprofessional
behavior
displayed
by
two
actors
from
the
TV
show
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
Shehzada
Dhami,
and
Pratiksha
Honmukhe.
Shehzada
Dhami's
disregard
for
work
ethics
became
evident
from
day
one,
as
he
consistently
threw
tantrums
and
mistreated
the
crew," Rajan
Shahi
said
in
his
official
statement
as
quoted
as
saying
by
BollywoodLife.
Rohit
Purohit
has
replaced
Shehzada
Dhami
as
the
new
Armaan
in
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
while
Garvita
Sadhwani
has
stepped
into
the
shoes
of
Pratiksha
Honmukhe.