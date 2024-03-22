Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: New Armaan Rohit Purohit Starts Shoot With Samridhii Shukla; Shares FIRST PICS

Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
Update:
Since
the
departure
of
Harshad
Chopra
and
Pranali
Rathod
last
year
due
to
a
generation
leap,
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai,
the
popular
show
on
Star
Plus
produced
by
Rajan
Shahi's
Director's
Kut
Productions,
has
been
grabbing
headlines.
Samridhii
Shukla
and
Shehzada
Dhami
were
then
introduced
as
the
new
leads,
Abhira
and
Armaan,
respectively.
Despite
facing
initial
challenges,
Samridhii
Shukla
and
Shehzada
Dhami
gradually
won
over
the
loyal
audience
of
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai.
However,
a
recent
unexpected
twist
in
the
show
has
left
everyone
surprised.
Producer
Rajan
Shahi
has
decided
to
remove
Shehzada
Dhami,
who
played
the
lead
role
in
YRKKH,
from
the
family
drama.
Not
only
has
Shehzada
been
axed,
but
his
close
friend
and
co-star
Pratiksha
Honmukhe,
known
as
Ruhi,
has
also
been
let
go
from
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai.
Rohit
Purohit,
best
known
for
his
roles
in
Udaariyaan
and
Porus,
has
stepped
into
the
role
of
Armaan,
while
Garvita
Sadhwani,
last
seen
in
Baatein
Kuch
Ankahee
Si,
has
been
cast
as
the
new
Ruhi.
Soon
after
the
announcement
of
Shehzada
Dhami's
exit,
the
makers
unveiled
Rohit's
first
look
as
Armaan.
Since
then,
fans
were
awaiting
to
see
him
with
the
show's
heroine
Samridhii
Shukla
aka
Abhira.
Well,
their
wait
has
finally
come
to
an
end
as
the
new
Armaan
of
YRKKH
has
finally
shared
photos
with
her.
ROHIT
PUROHIT
SHOOTS
WITH
SAMRIDHII
SHUKLA;
SHARES
FIRST
PICS
WITH
HER
Sharing
excited
about
the
new
beginning,
Rohit
Purohit
took
to
social
media
and
posted
a
set
of
photos
with
Samridhii
in
which
they're
seen
twinning
in
yellow
outfits
as
they
shoot
for
the
upcoming
Holi
sequence.
In
an
Instagram
post,
he
wrote,
"Holi
ke
Rangon
ke
sath
ek
nahi
shuruvaat
(yellow
heart
emoji)
#yehrishtakyakehlatahai"