Akshaya Shetty On Casting Couch: Those Incidents Have Happened With Me

Akshaya Shetty, who recently featured in ALTBalaji web series Helllo Jee shared some glimpse of her career and also the dark secret of the glamour world. She left her secured corporate job just to follow her passion of acting. She made her debut with the web series Thinkistan, and now she is attracting an audience with her work in Helllo Jee, which is related to the small-town girl and her insecurities.

Before coming into the entertainment industry, every artist faces the dark side which is known as casting couch. While speaking about the same, Akshaya Shetty said, "If I talk about casting couch, at the initial stage of my acting career, I did face that. I have met such kind of people, who believe that if they miss behave with you or if they ask for a favour, you will fall for that trap. It's easy to get a girl by telling her that they will give you a particular role in a particular project. So yes, those incidents have happened with me. I would not like to name them, because I don't know if the people who do these kinds of things are genuinely working or not. Because, if you genuinely work, you would ask for an actor's talent and give a project to an actor who fits in the role. But if you just urring the person by saying that if that person sleeps with you then you will give that person a particular project. So, I have just disconnected myself from those kinds of people. Whenever that happened and never looked back at them."

"And yes, it does affect an actor very badly. But I would also like to say that if you genuinely want to work patiently, just try to give auditions as much as you can. Nobody is going to give you a work, nobody is going to put across a work in front of you. Because, no one will put money in a project where you don't suit a character. Projects are not free of cost, sometimes lakhs, sometimes crores go into making a movie or a serial and many more projects. So, by just one person saying you will get a project by just sleeping with them, it will not going to happen. And to all, the young actors this is something you have to keep in mind that if somebody asks you for this, just clearly say no because that project will never happen, it's just foax." she continued.

