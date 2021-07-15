Splitsvilla 12’s Aradhana Sharma Shares Her Casting Couch Experience; Says ‘I Started Having Trust Issues’

Splitsvilla 12 fame and actress Aradhana Sharma recently shared her scarring casting couch experience with Times of India. While recalling the casting couch experience, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress revealed that the man was trying to touch her during a script reading session. The incident affected her so much that she couldn't even trust people for many years.

Aradhana Sharma told Times of India, "An incident did happen to me and I can never forget it in my entire life. It happened 4-5 years back. I was studying in Pune then. It happened in my home town Ranchi. There was a person, who was doing casting in Mumbai. I was doing modelling assignments in Pune and hence was a bit known. I went to Ranchi as he said he is casting for some role. We were doing script reading in a room and he was trying to touch me. I couldn't figure out what was happening. I just remember pushing him, opening the door and run away. I couldn't share this with anyway for a few days. It was a love scene script reading. It was very bad."

While speaking about the after-effects post facing casting couch, Aradhana said that she started having trust issues, and couldn't stay with any male in one room. The actress stated that she was not even staying with her father in one room alone. "I couldn't let anyone touch me. I used to feel so bad. It was a very bad experience for me. My mother and I wanted to confront him but then our family members stopped," the Splitsvilla 12 contestant added.

Aradhana Sharma was recently seen in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress learned a lot of things while working with veteran actor like Dilip Joshi. She also expressed her happiness getting a chance to share screen space with Dilip. Aradhana wants to do Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye.