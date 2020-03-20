Disney Plus Roll-Out In India Pushed Back Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The roll-out of Disney Plus, the streaming platform from Disney, in India through Hotstar has been put on hold, the company said on Friday.

Some of the Disney Plus content, including Star Wars series "The Mandalorian", that became available to Hotstar users ahead of the streaming service's launch in India on March 29, is no longer available on the app.

We recently announced that Disney+ would launch in India through the Hotstar service in conjunction with beginning of the Indian Premier League cricket season. Given the delay of the season, we have made the decision to briefly pause the roll-out of Disney+ and will announce a new revised premiere date for the service soon,

Uday Shankar, President - The Walt Disney Company APAC and Chairman, Star & Disney India, said in a statement.

Though he did not specify, the IPL season was put on hold due to coronavirus scare, which has led to cancellations and delay in events, movies and film festivals across the globe.

