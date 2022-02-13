Star Wars Spinoff Series Obi-Wan Kenobi Is All Set To Premiere On May 25 On Disney Plus

The eagerly awaited Star Wars spinoff series Obi-Wan Kenobi is all set to stream on Disney Plus. Disney CEO Bob Chapek recently unveiled that the premiere date of May 25 has been zeroed in for the original show chronicling the Jedi master's years in exile on Tatooine watching over Luke Skywalker, 10 years after the events that were depicted in the 2005 film Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is all set to be the next flagship Star Wars series until The Mandalorian Season 3 lands. The aforementioned premiere date of May 25 happens to be a special one in the Star Wars universe as it marks the 45th anniversary of the debut of Star Wars: A New Hope back in 1977.

The new series will see Ewan McGregor return to the role of Obi-Wan along with Hayden Christensen reprising his portrayal of the evil iron-lunged Sith, Darth Vader. Obi-Wan Kenobi will also see Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie in pivotal roles.

The live-action series will be directed by Deborah Chow who also serves as an executive producer with Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Ewan McGregor, and Joby Harold.

Oscars 2022: How & Where To Stream Power Of The Dog, Dune And Other Academy Awards Nominated Films

The Silent Sea Star Bae Doona Set To Return To Hollywood For Zack Snyder's Next

Meanwhile, a five-issue "Obi-Wan" companion comic book miniseries by Disney-owned Marvel Comics is also in the works courtesy of writer Christopher Cantwell. This limited run by Disney-owned Marvel Comics will focus on pivotal moments in the warrior's lifetime. Obi-Wan Kenobi will stream on Disney Plus from May 25, 2022.