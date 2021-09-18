Emmys 2021: Where To Stream WandaVision, Ted Lasso & Other Emmy Nominated TV Shows In India

The 2021 Emmy Awards is all set to take place on Sunday night, September 19, in Los Angeles. The awards ceremony will be celebrating the year's biggest TV shows and limited series that made a huge impact on viewers.

The shows released in the past year celebrate inclusivity, diversity and also include themes spanning various social, cultural and racial issues and genres ranging from horror to comic books. Some of the most celebrated shows include WandaVision, Ted Lasso, Lovecraft Country and more. The most noteworthy nomination in 2021, is Pose star Mj Rodriguez, who is the first transgender actress to be nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Here are the must-see TV shows and limited series and were to stream them in India,

WandaVision - Disney Plus Hotstar

WandaVision featuring Wanda Maximoff, played by Elizabeth Olsen, and Vision, played by Paul Bettany follows the events taking place after Avengers Endgame. The limited series focuses on the characters dealing with Vision's death and how Wanda is dealing with it. The series also ties into Phase 4 of MCU and foreshadows the upcoming villains in the multiverse.

WandaVision received 23 Emmys nominations, including Outstanding Limited Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series.

Emmys 2021: When & Where To Watch In India, Nominees, Host & More

Lovecraft Country - Disney Plus Hotstar

Lovecraft Country developed a large fanbase on release in 2020, even though HBO cancelled the show after season one. The show based on the 2016 Matt Ruff novel of the same name is reportedly a horror-themed take on Jim Crow America. Lovecraft Country is nominated for 18 Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Late actor Michael K. Williams has also been nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Ted Lasso - Apple TV

Ted Lasso is a sports comedy that was released in 2020. The show's second season has continued to bring the show a huge fan base and is best known for Jason Sudeikis, who plays the titular character, Ted. He is a football coach who moves to England to manage a soccer team. Ted Lasso is nominated for 20 Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, and four nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

I May Destroy You - Disney Plus Hotstar

I May Destroy You has been nominated for nine Emmys including Outstanding Limited Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series. The limited series follows the character of Arabella who struggles with trauma after being sexually assaulted. Arabella is also played by the show creator Michaela Coel.

Top 8 OTT Releases To Watch In September 2021: Money Heist, Black Widow, Mumbai Diaries, Kota Factory 2 & More

Perry Mason - Disney Plus Hotstar

Based on the novels and short stories by Erle Stanley Gardner, the show follows Perry Mason, a defence lawyer in Los Angeles in 1932. He changes his career path to become a private investigator. The show stars Matthew Rhys as Perry Mason nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and John Lithgow, Tatiana Maslany and Chris Chalk.