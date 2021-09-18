The Queen's Gambit: Netflix Sued By Former Chess Champion Nona Gaprindashvili Over Sexist Remark

Netflix is being sued because of a sexist remake in its hit series The Queen's Gambit. According to reports, Nona Gaprindashvili, one of the top chess players in the world in the 1970s, has filed a defamation suit against Netflix on Thursday, September 16.

The Queen's Gambit, based on a 1983 novel, follows Beth Harmon who was is raised in an orphanage grows up to become one of the best chess players and goes on to beat Russia's finest players in the 1960s in Moscow at the height of the Cold War.

In the suit filed by Gaprindashvili, she reportedly talks about a scene in the final episode of the show where she is being mentioned by a male chess commentator. The dialogue says "The only unusual thing about her (Beth Harmon), really, is her sex. And even that's not unique in Russia. There's Nona Gaprindashvili, but she's the female world champion and has never faced men."

Nona has claimed that this comment puts her in a false light. That the episode was reportedly set in 1968, and Nona revealed that by then she had competed against at least 59 male chess players, including 10 grandmasters. The suit adds, "the allegation that Gaprindashvili 'has never faced men' is manifestly false, as well as being grossly sexist and belittling."

"Netflix brazenly and deliberately lied about Gaprindashvili's achievements for the cheap and cynical purpose of 'heightening the drama' by making it appear that its fictional hero had managed to do what no other woman, including Gaprindashvili, had done," the complaint adds.

She also expressed concern over Netflix describing her as Russian, "despite knowing that she was Georgian, and that Georgians had suffered under Russian domination when part of the Soviet Union, and had been bullied and invaded by Russia thereafter," the suit states.

Gaprindashvili is reportedly seeking at least USD 5 million in actual damages plus more in punitive damages. She also wants a court order that would remove the statement that she never played against men. On the other hand, Netflix spokesperson told, The Hollywood Reporter, "Netflix has only the utmost respect for Ms. Gaprindashvili and her illustrious career, but we believe this claim has no merit and will vigorously defend the case."

The mini-series released in 2020, was directed by Scott Frank, starred Anya Taylor-Joy as Beth. The show garnered critical acclaim for the storytelling and performances in release and also received 18 nominations at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards.