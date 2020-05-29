Four More Shots Please Star Kirti Kulhari Opens Up About Self-Love Under COVID-19 Lockdown

Kirti Kulhari will be ringing on her 35th birthday tomorrow on May 30 (Saturday). However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown, the actress plans on celebrating her birthday through 'a self-love week’.

Kriti revealed, "I am not really a birthday person and I usually spend my day working like any other day of my life. This lockdown has given me time to introspect and understand a lot of things and one thing that I have been contemplating on since quite sometime is self love and the lack of it in most of us."

She went on to add, "I came up with this idea of celebrating my birthday week with my fans and followers who seem excited about my birthday by talking about self love and spending a whole week writing about what is it that we love about ourselves every single day. I hope this makes some change in the way we look at ourselves and the way we love ourselves."

With respect to work, Kriti recently appeared in the web series, Four More Shots Please! alongside Sayani Gupta, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo in lead roles. Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and produced by Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd, the much-loved second season was directed by Nupur Asthana and written by Devika Bhagat.

(With IANS Inputs)

ALSO READ: Sayani Gupta & Tahir Raj Bhasin Miss Their House Helps Amid Lockdown!

ALSO READ: Maanvi Gagroo Slams A Clothing Brand: They Don't Have My Permission To Fat-Shame Anyone