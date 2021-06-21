Gehana Vasisth Gets Bail In Alleged P*rn Film Racket

Actress Gehana Vasisth aka Vandana Tiwari, who was arrested in an alleged p*rn film racket has been granted bail after four months. The Dindoshi session court of Mumbai granted her bail on June 19, 2021. According to Times of India report, judge LS Chavan granted the actress bail on a personal bond of Rs 25000 with one or two sureties in the Malvani police station.

Notably, the court has directed Gehana that the Gandii Baat actress can't leave the country without permission. The report further states that the actress has to complete all the bail formalities and furnish sureties before the court to secure her release. For the unversed, she had earlier appealed for bail but the court had rejected her application as the chargesheet was not filed.

Talking about the p*rn film racket, the property cell of the crime branch led by inspector Kedar Pawar and assistant inspector Laxmikant Salunkhe had raided a bungalow in Madh Island, Malad, Mumbai in February. In the raid, they busted a live p*rn video film making racket and rescued a woman. The cops had arrested five people under various IPC sections of indulging in an obscene act in public places, cheating and publicly exhibiting or circulating obscene books or literature and under the Information Technology Act.

During the probe, the crime branch has frozen a bank account of the production house which has a balance of Rs 36.50 lakh. The cops said that this income could have been earned from the subscription of p*rn apps on which the accused used to upload videos. Apart from that, the officers have also seized an HD DVR video camera, laptop, six mobile phones, camera stand, memory card and many other things.

The gang reportedly used to lure aspiring actors looking for a break in films, sign agreements and eventually force them to act in the p*rn films.