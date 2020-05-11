    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Homecoming 2: 5 Reasons Why This Thriller Should Be On Your Watch List

      By Lekhaka
      |

      A mysterious storyline, brilliant narrative, captivating suspense, and an incredible line up of actors; these are just the ingredients that make Amazon Prime Video's Homecoming the perfect show for binge-watch worthy.

      5 Reasons Why Homecoming 2 Should Be On Your Watch List

      Leaving the audience wanting more with the popular Season 1, Amazon Prime Video is all set to roll out Homecoming Season 2 on May 22nd. Here we have put together 5 reasons that should make it the number 1 series on your watchlist:

      Janelle Monáe

      Janelle Monáe

      Essaying the lead role, Monáe is a singer, songwriter and an extremely talented actor. The Academy Award winning actress will be seen in absolute never seen before avatar capturing your attention with her fine acting chops and brilliant dialogue delivery. We all leave a collective sigh when the trailer of the second season opens with her echoing voice, "I Knew Something Was Wrong With Me, But I Couldn't Explain It To Anyone". Hold your breath and grab onto the edge as this is one promises to be one helluva ride.

      Stephan James

      Stephan James

      This Canadian gem has been stealing our hearts ever since he began his career as a teenager. Watching him as Walter Cruz sent Goosebumps down our spines each time, he came onscreen. Well, the good news is that Stephan will be reprising his role as Walter Cruz and will be shown trying to build a new life after the trauma of the war and the Homecoming initiative

      Kyle Patrick Alvarez

      Kyle Patrick Alvarez

      A good story requires a good direction and if the director is Kyle then we need not say anything more! Kyle is highly reputed for bringing some of the best stories such as 13 Reasons Why, The Stanford Prison Experiment, C.O.G etc to life in the most beautiful manner. Our anticipations have gone way high after reading this news, but the wait will be worth the watch

      New Mystery

      New Mystery

      The trailer of the second season made us realise how this season will take us deep down the roots of the Homecoming initiative and let's be honest; we are all keen to find out what is the ‘New Mystery'. Well, there is only one way to know, keep our patience intact till 22nd May

      Fresh Music

      Fresh Music

      As revealed by Kyle Patrick Alvarez a few days ago, the series will not have vintage music but a new composer. So, we can expect some fresh, engaging music to add cherry on the overall entertainment

      Amazon Prime Video May 2020: Seberg, Paatal Lok, Thappad And More

      Paatal Lok: Everything You Need To Know About The Crime Thriller Characters

      Story first published: Monday, May 11, 2020, 17:09 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 11, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X